Shetler receives one to two years in prison for assault of Westmoreland County deputy

Jan. 4—GREENSBURG, Pa. — A New Florence man was sentenced to one to two years in prison for assaulting a deputy sheriff while resisting arrest in 2021.

Given that Ray Allen Shetler, 39, has already served 399 days in jail awaiting his trial and sentencing on the 2021 charges, a yet-to-be-scheduled revocation hearing may determine whether he will remain in prison.

Shetler was previously acquitted by a jury of homicide charges in the death of St. Clair Township Officer Lloyd Reed Jr., but was on probation for stealing a vehicle after leaving the scene of the shooting in 2015.

His 2023 aggravated assault conviction stemmed from charges filed after he failed to appear for court on a probation violation. Prosecutors said he was found hiding in a Seward mobile home and became combative with arresting officers and sheriffs deputies who arrived to arrest him.

One deputy sheriff received head and shoulder injuries.

Shetler said he acted only in self-defense that day, saying "aggressive" officers assaulted him. At one point, he was struck in the eye with a stun gun.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Shetler on Wednesday after the New Florence man stood in court and apologized for failing to turn himself in when a warrant was issued for his arrest, his public defender, Jennifer DeFlitch, said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Shetler also disagreed with prosecutors' portrayal of him, after he was described as dangerous in court.

"He told the judge he wasn't a menace," DeFlitch said.

Prosecutors with the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office sought a sentence in the aggravated range — nearly 20 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Leo J. Ciaramitaro prosecuted the case. Messages left for comment with Ciaramitaro and the DA's office were not returned Tuesday or Wednesday.

DeFazio's decision gave Shetler a sentence within the standard range, which Shetler sought.

Shetler was returned to Westmoreland County Prison to await his revocation hearing.

DeFlitch said she has requested a hearing date for the matter.