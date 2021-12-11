Shetler transferred to Westmoreland jail, claims additional medical care needed

Dec. 10—A former St. Clair Township man acquitted of murder in the 2015 killing of a police officer is back in the Westmoreland County Prison, where he will remain pending the outcome of new case stemming from his arrest this week for alleged probation violations.

Ray Allen Shetler Jr., 37, appeared via video from the county jail Friday for a bench warrant hearing before Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani. Shetler claimed he was not properly cared for by corrections officials and insisted he was in need of additional medical attention for injuries he received during his arrest.

"They are not capable of taking care of me at the jail. If I lose my eye, I am going to sue everyone," Shetler, sporting a plastic shield over his surgically repaired left eye, told the judge.

Shetler claimed he had yet to receive any medical care after being transferred to the jail Thursday from a Pittsburgh hospital, where he was treated for the injuries police say he received after he fought back against sheriff's deputies and state police troopers who found him late Tuesday hiding under a futon in a mobile home near Seward.

Shetler was combative during the arrest and had to be subdued with the help of a Taser, officials said. One deputy who was injured during the incident was treated at a local hospital and released.

Shetler claimed Friday he received staples in his head and stitches around his eye and expects to lose vision in it.

Warden Bryan Kline denied the mistreatment allegations. Shetler was examined by the jail's medical staff Thursday and was routinely checked throughout the night and again Friday morning, Kline said.

"He's receiving proper medical care," Kline said. "Inmate health and safety is something we take seriously."

The judge ordered Shetler to remain detained at the jail pending a probation revocation hearing, which will be scheduled once the new criminal case is resolved. The judge also ordered that Shetler be evaluated for mental health issues and drug and alcohol addiction.

Story continues

Police this week charged Shetler with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. On Friday, Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel arraigned Shetler on those charges, set a $250,000 straight cash bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 17.

Kenneth W. Krouse, 56, the owner of the mobile home along Shrum Hill Road where Shetler was found hiding, and Keeley Shay Morgan, 29, of New Florence are charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio issued an arrest warrant Dec. 3 after Shetler failed to appear for a probation revocation hearing. Probation officials alleged Shetler violated his probation when he failed to report, owed court costs and tested positive in August for methamphetamines.

Shetler was on probation after being convicted of theft and receiving stolen property charges related to his attempted escape after the November 2015 fatal shooting of Officer Lloyd Reed as he responded to a domestic call.

A jury found Shetler not guilty of first- and third-degree murder of Reed, 54, of Hollsopple, Somerset County, following a six-day trial in 2018.

Reed, a part-time officer, was first on the scene at Shetler's Ligonier Street home in neighboring New Florence after Shetler's live-in girlfriend called 911 for help. Witnesses said Reed came upon Shetler, who was holding a rifle, and demanded he drop the weapon. Shetler refused to comply, and Reed fired six times.

Shetler fired three rounds from the rifle, one of which struck Reed under his left arm and just beyond his bulletproof vest.

The defense maintained Shetler did not know the armed man in his front yard was a police officer.

Witnesses said Shetler fled after the shooting. He was arrested after a six-hour manhunt.

The jury found him guilty of two theft counts for stealing a vehicle during his getaway. He was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and five years' probation.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .