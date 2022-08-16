Shetler trial in Westmoreland County may take five days

Aug. 16—GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Westmoreland County judge is planning to dedicate five days for the trial of a man who was acquitted of murdering a cop, and who is now charged with attacking a deputy sheriff while on probation.

Ray Shetler's trial is one of a handful on the Westmoreland County Criminal court list, but it likely won't be heard until the upcoming fall term because three older, unrelated cases are up first, Westmoreland County court staff said Monday.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio is presiding over the case.

Shetler was acquitted by a jury of murdering St. Clair Township Officer Lloyd Reed Jr. in 2015 after the officer responded to a domestic call at Shetler's then-girlfriend's residence.

Shetler received probation for stealing a vehicle after the shooting, but a bench warrant was filed after he failed to show up for a probation hearing last year.

Police said he was found inside a Seward-area home. Shetler is accused of fighting with officers, concussing one of them and causing the officer to tear his bicep in the struggle.

Shetler has entered a plea of not guilty and maintains he was attacked by the officers in retaliation for Reed's death in 2015.