Shetler, Westmoreland deputy recovering from injuries suffered during arrest

Dec. 10—GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Westmoreland County sheriff's deputy will be out of work "for some time" while recovering from injuries sustained Wednesday in an altercation with a New Florence fugitive, according to Sheriff James Albert.

And staff at Albert's office indicated that Ray Shetler Jr., 37, remained hospitalized for his injuries.

The deputy, a sergeant in the department, sustained a concussion and facial injuries while trying to take Shetler into custody, Albert said Wednesday.

He also apparently injured his shoulder, Albert said.

Shetler, who was acquitted of murder in 2018 in the 2015 fatal shooting of a St. Clair Township police officer, now faces a charge of aggravated assault and resisting arrest stemming from the alleged assault against law enforcement officials.

Shetler was listed as a fugitive after failing to appear for a probation violation hearing and failing a drug test, Albert told media Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Shetler remained at a Pittsburgh hospital, Capt. Jen Shipley said.

He was scheduled to undergo surgery for a fractured eye socket, Albert said.