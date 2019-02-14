What Can We Make Of Sheung Moon Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8523) High Return On Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Sheung Moon Holdings Limited (HKG:8523) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sheung Moon Holdings:

0.19 = HK$26m ÷ (HK$229m – HK$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Sheung Moon Holdings has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Sheung Moon Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Sheung Moon Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Sheung Moon Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

SEHK:8523 Last Perf February 14th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Sheung Moon Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Sheung Moon Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sheung Moon Holdings has total assets of HK$229m and current liabilities of HK$95m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. Sheung Moon Holdings has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Sheung Moon Holdings’s ROCE

Sheung Moon Holdings's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that.