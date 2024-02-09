Sheyenne man sentenced for vehicle theft, fleeing and other crimes

Feb. 8—RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Sheyenne, North Dakota, man pleaded guilty to five crimes and was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Skylar Darret Chopper, 34, pleaded guilty to Class B felony theft between $10,000 and $50,000, for stealing a vehicle. He was sentenced to 10 years at the Noth Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving three years. After he is released, he will be on three years of supervised probation.

Unless he violates probation, he will not serve the remaining seven years.

Chopper also pleaded guilty to Class C felony fleeing a police officer, Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, Class C felony preventing arrest and Class B misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Two remaining charges — Class A misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief — were dismissed.

Chopper was arrested

in January, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. A vehicle had been reported stolen in Fort Totten, North Dakota, and, shortly after, law enforcement located it. A pursuit ensued, during which the vehicle — driven by Chopper — reached speeds up to 100 mph.

The vehicle was stopped outside of Devils Lake, but not before striking two law enforcement vehicles, the statement said.