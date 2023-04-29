SHG principal to resign at year's end

Sacred Heart-Griffin High School's summer of big transitions just got busier.

The school announced Friday that principal Kara Rapacz will resign at the end of the school year next month. Rapacz has served as principal since the 2017-18 school year, when she was promoted to replace long-time principal Sister Margaret Joanne Grueter, who had led the academic side of the school for more than 20 years.

When appointed to the role six years ago, Rapacz became part of history in that she was the first lay person — i.e. someone not associated to the clergy — to be principal of one of Springfield's Catholic high schools, dating back to the 1890s. Rapacz had worked for SHG as assistant principal from 2014-16 and as director of academic support services from 2008-13.

Prior to her arrival at SHG, she worked at Riverton High School from 2003-08 as a special education teacher.

Rapacz joins Sister Katherine O'Connor, the school's president, as SHG administrators who have resigned in the past year. O'Connor announced her departure in November after serving in her role for the past 18 years. The school is conducting a nationwide search for her replacement.

In a statement announcing Rapacz's resignation, O'Connor said the outgoing principal provided dedicated service to the school and that it would be difficult to replace her.

"Kara is a real loss to SHG," O'Connor said. "She has been an outstanding principal (and) I am grateful for her dedicated service."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: SHG principal planning to resign following school year