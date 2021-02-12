Shia LaBeouf denies abuse accusations

Shia LaBeouf met FKA Twigs in 2018 on the set of his film Honey Boy
US actor Shia LaBeouf has denied "each and every allegation" of physical and emotional abuse, made by his former girlfriend, UK singer FKA Twigs.

The musician took legal action in December, alleging that the Hollywood star was a danger to women.

She said LaBeouf once tried to strangle her, slammed her into a car and became angry when she spoke to other men.

Responding to the LA Superior Court, his lawyers denied the allegations.

They said LaBeouf did not cause harm to the singer - real name Tahliah Barnett - and asked for sexual battery allegations to be dismissed as "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual".

The 34-year-old's team also said that his "alleged conduct was reasonably necessary for his self-defence and/or safety".

They want the case to be thrown out entirely and for him to be compensated.

LaBeouf has previously said many allegations against him are untrue but apologised for the hurt he had caused.

'Living nightmare'

FKA Twigs told Louis Theroux there was &quot;an intense honeymoon period at the beginning&quot; before LaBeouf&#39;s behaviour became abusive
The former couple met while filming the 2019 drama Honey Boy, which the actor wrote and based on his childhood and relationship with his father.

FKA Twigs recently claimed she was left with PTSD after splitting from LaBeouf the same year.

She is suing LaBeouf for physical, mental and emotional abuse, claiming that their relationship turned into a "living nightmare".

The 33-year-old told Louis Theroux's podcast she felt "scared and intimidated and controlled" by LaBeouf, and she "wasn't allowed to look men in the eye".

LaBeouf is currently starring in Netflix's Pieces Of A Woman - a favourite in the forthcoming film awards season.

However, while the film and its star Vanessa Kirby are expected to pick up nominations at several ceremonies, Netflix removed LaBeouf from its "For Your Consideration" page, which is used by film companies to highlight the individuals they hope will be nominated for prizes to awards voters.

