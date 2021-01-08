Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley reportedly split after the actress received backlash for dating him amid physical abuse allegations

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley reportedly began dating in fall 2020. Mike Marsland/WireImage and Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

  • Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley reportedly broke up last Saturday, according to People. 

  • Sources told the publication that the break up came after Qualley was made aware of backlash over her decision to remain with LaBeouf following singer FKA Twigs' lawsuit. 

  • In the December lawsuit, the singer said there was a disturbing pattern of physical and emotional abuse over the course of her relationship with "The Peanut Butter Falcon" star. 

  • The abuse reportedly included LaBeouf throwing her against a car, choking her, and inflicting bruises on her.

  • After the lawsuit, LaBeouf told the New York Times in an email that "many of these allegations are not true," concerning FKA Twigs and other girlfriends who detailed abusive accounts.

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly ended their relationship, People reported Thursday

The split comes after the pair had been photographed together on numerous occasions in recent weeks. Most recently, they were spotted Monday together in Studio City, California. LaBeouf and Qualley were also photographed holding hands while hiking in Los Angeles on the day after Christmas.

Representatives for LaBeouf and Qualley didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment. 

According to a source quoted in the magazine, the couple broke up on Saturday and are at "different places in their lives." 

Another source added that the breakup came after Qualley, who starred in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," was made aware of the backlash against her for continuing to date LaBeouf following singer FKA Twigs' bombshell lawsuit filed late last year

In December, the "Cellophane" singer, whose birth name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in which she accused ex-boyfriend LaBeouf of inflicting extensive emotional and physical abuse upon her during their relationship. 

FKA Twigs and LaBeouf's relationship began in 2018, lasting just under a year. They began dating, the singer revealed in the suit, after the two filmed LaBeouf's 2019 autobiographical film "Honey Boy," which details the actor's troubled childhood with his father and his later struggles with PTSD and addiction.

FKA Twigs Getty Images
FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf last month that alleged physical and emotional abuse. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

According to the New York Times, FKA Twigs said there was a disturbing pattern of physical and emotional abuse over the course of their relationship that included LaBeouf throwing her against a car, choking her and enduring sleep deprivation. 

FKA also noted in the lawsuit, according to the Times, that she experienced "relentless abuse," including LaBeouf knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease and grabbing her so hard that her skin bruised.

In a statement to Insider, FKA Twigs' attorney Bryan Freedman explained why the singer filed the lawsuit.

"We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment," the statement read in part. "Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."

LaBeouf told the publication in a statement that he had "no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations," but also said specific allegations leveled against him were "untrue." 

"I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," LaBeouf told the Times via email. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."

