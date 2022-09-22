Shiawassee County man pleads guilty in bizarre 2019 murder of man from Flint area

CORUNNA − A Bennington Township man accused of killing a man and eating part of his body more than two years ago in Shiawassee County pleaded guilty Thursday to two criminal charges, including open murder, court records indicate

Mark Latunski, then 50, was charged after the body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, of Swartz Creek, was found hanging in the basement of Latunski's home on West Tyrell Road on Dec. 28, 2019, authorities said.

Bacon had been reported missing three days earlier.

Court records show Latunski pleaded guilty to charges of open murder and mutilation and disinterment of a body on Thursday. A sentencing date for Latunski was not noted on the online register of actions.

Prosecutors and an attorney for Latunski could not immediately be reached by the State Journal on Thursday.

A Michigan State Police detective testified in a warrant hearing that Bacon had been stabbed in the back and hung upside down in Latunski's basement. Latunski told investigators he stabbed the other man in the back, slit his throat and hung him from the basement ceiling, the detective testified.

Latunski also said he consumed part of Bacon's body, the detective testified.

Bacon was last seen on Christmas Eve and was reported missing on Christmas Day. Police learned he was planning to meet a man he knew from the dating app Grindr, and the messages he exchanged with Latunski led them to the Bennington Township house, state police said at the time.

The messages indicated it was a consensual dating encounter, they said.

Bacon's car was found in Clayton Township, near Swartz Creek in western Genesee County.

The homicide was not the first strange incident involving Latunski, police said.

During the fall of 2019, troopers responded to a call for a partially-clothed man being chased out of Latunski's house, state police said. The man said he had consented to being at the house and ran after becoming spooked, police said.

There also was a custodial kidnapping case in 2013 in which Latunski was initially found incompetent to stand trial. Latunski was later found competent to stand trial but the charges were eventually dismissed at the request of the victim.

