Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 30th, 2021

Bob Mason
·2 min read

Shiba Inu Coin

Shiba Inu Coin rallied by 8.72% on Friday. Partially reversing a 13.01% slide from Thursday, Shiba Inu Coin ended the day at $0.00007491.

A bearish start to the day saw Shiba Inu Coin fall to an early morning intraday low $0.0000610 before making a move.

While steering clear of the major support levels, Shiba Inu Coin fell through the 23.6% FIB of $0.00006897.

Finding early support, however, Shiba Inu Coin rallied to an early afternoon intraday high $0.00007746.

While breaking back through the 23.6% FIB, Shiba Inu Coin fell short of the first major resistance level at $0.0000860.

A mid-afternoon pullback saw Shiba Inu Coin fall back to $0.000071 levels before wrapping up the day at $0.0000749 levels.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu Coin was down by 4.16% to $0.00007180. A mixed start to the day saw Shiba Inu Coin rise to an early morning high $0.00007494 before falling to a low $0.00007180.

Shiba Inu Coin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Shiba Inu Coin would need to avoid the $0.0000711 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $0.0000813 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Shiba Inu Coin to break back through to $0.000080 levels.

Barring another extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Wednesday’s ATH $0.00008872 would likely cap the upside

In the event of another breakout, Shiba Inu Coin could test resistance at $0.00010 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $0.000876.

A fall through the $0.0000711 pivot would bring 23.6% FIB of $0.00006897 and the first major support level at $0.0000648 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, however, Shiba Inu Coin should steer clear of sub-$0.000060 levels and the 38.2% FIB of $0.0000568. The second major support level sits at $0.0000547.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.0000648

Pivot Level: $0.0000711

First Major Resistance Level: $0.0000813

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00006987

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00005680

62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00003700

Please let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thanks, Bob

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu grips top trending crypto trade amid investor frenzy

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what is driving the move behind Shiba Inu.

  • Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on cryptocurrencies: They will be used effectively

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak about his current views on cryptocurrencies.

  • A software engineer spent 8 hours daily applying to entry-level coding jobs for 6 months. She was rejected 357 times before receiving an offer.

    Like millions of others during the Great Resignation, Sophia Cheong quit her job to switch careers. Despite shortages, her move into tech wasn't easy.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 29th, 2021

    Following a bearish day on Thursday, Shiba Inu Coin would need to return to $0.00008 levels to avoid another day in the deep red.

  • Analyst Report: Microsoft Corporation

    Microsoft is the world's largest independent software developer. The company was founded on the MS Windows operating system and MS Office business applications suite for PCs. As it has grown, Microsoft has expanded into enterprise software with Windows Server, SQL Server, Dynamics CRM, SharePoint, Azure and Lync; hardware with the Xbox gaming/media platform and the Surface tablet; and online services through MSN and Bing. Microsoft acquired Skype, the internet VoIP communications service, in October 2011. The company acquired Nokia's Devices and Services Business in April 2014. More than 50% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

  • Coinbase overtakes Tik Tok in popularity on iPhone

    The recent bull run of one Shiba Inu (SHIB) may have contributed to the rise of Coinbase above apps such as Instagram, Youtube, and Tik Tok on the Apple app store. Probably nothing pic.twitter.

  • Apple TV Plus Is Coming to Comcast’s Xfinity and Other Video Platforms

    Comcast struck a deal with Apple that will bring the Apple TV app, which includes access to the Apple TV Plus subscription service, to the cable giant’s Xfinity X1, Flex and XClass TV platforms, CEO Brian Roberts announced on the company’s Q3 earnings call. In turn, under the pact, Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app (which provides […]

  • Audi turns to software to add more range to its older e-tron EVs

    Audi has rolled out a new software update to its 2019 model year e-tron electric SUV that will add up to 12 miles of range to the battery. While the improvement might not seem significant — it is, after all, only 12 miles — it does show how automakers are using software to improve older electric vehicles. In this case, Audi used software to unlock more capacity in the existing battery, essentially improving its efficiency.

  • Mark Zuckerberg takes thinly veiled shots at Apple for 'stifling innovation' via its platform policies

    Facebook (aka "Meta") CEO Mark Zuckerberg today took several thinly veiled shots at Apple and the overall app ecosystem when detailing his plans for the metaverse during today's keynote speech at the company's Facebook Connect 2021 event. Specifically, he called out app platforms and their associated fees for "stifling innovation," while simultaneously justifying Facebook's plans to keep some of its own fees higher as it further invests in its burgeoning VR ecosystem and its Oculus Quest Store. With the release of App Tracking Transparency, Apple now allows consumers to stop apps from tracking them across other apps and websites.

  • Is The Metaverse Just Sci-Fi Hype Or Is It Truly The Next Big Thing?

    Major tech companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Nvidia are talking up the "metaverse" as the next generation of the internet.

  • Self-driving startup Aurora taps Pixar veterans to make a more realistic virtual world for testing

    Aurora, the autonomous vehicle startup scheduled to make its debut on Nasdaq next week, is turning to a team of Pixar veterans to help make the computer simulation tool used to test and train its self-driving system more like the real world. The three-person computer graphic imagery startup Colrspace, which has been operating in stealth, is joining Aurora's perception team. Aurora will also own Colrspace's IP, specifically technology that combines CGI and machine learning.

  • Apple's new SharePlay feature for FaceTime will support TikTok, NBA and Disney+

    Apple's newly launched SharePlay feature for FaceTime will support NBA and TikTok on Wednesday, as well as Disney+ later this year.

  • Tesla is not a car company — it's an 'internet-of-cars company:' Arteris CEO

    Charles Janac, CEO of chip-tech company Arteris, which services the auto sector, discusses how Tesla is able to take on challenges traditional automakers are unable to do.

  • Recap: Arizona State women’s volleyball sweeps California to extend winning streak to four

    Pac-12 Networks' Daron Sutton recaps Arizona State women's volleyball 3-0 sweep against California on Friday, Oct. 29 in Tempe. The Sun Devils improve to 12-10 overall and 5-6 in Pac-12 play, while the Golden Bears drop to 7-15 overall and 0-11 in conference. Follow Pac-12 women’s volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Yugabyte stores up $188M more for its open-source distributed SQL database model, now valued at $1.3B+

    Today, a company called Yugabyte, which has built an open-source distributed SQL database model to help handle all that volume, is announcing that it has raised $188 million at a valuation of over $1.3 billion -- a big round of funding and big valuation that underscore the market demand for better tools, and the demand that Yugabyte is in particular is seeing. The Series C is being led by Sapphire Ventures, with Alkeon Capital and Meritech Capital, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, and previous backers Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, and Wipro Ventures, all also participating, among other unnamed backers. Wells Fargo is one of Yugabyte's key commercial customers, alongside Kroger, Hudson River Trading, Plume and other organizations that handle large amounts of data in their businesses, and in particular are looking for SQL-based solutions that can be used across multi-cloud, heterogeneous environments.

  • Flox, an app to help friend groups meet each other, is wooing college students in NYC

    While attending Columbia University remotely during the pandemic, first-generation college student Jamie Lee realized how this isolation was affecting her peers, especially those who would travel to school for their sophomore or junior years without having met any classmates in person yet. In summer 2020, Lee launched a no-code beta test for Flox, an idea for an app that would help people meet. It's like Tinder, Hinge or Bumble, where you create a profile and match with others, only you're signing up as a group and connecting with other groups of friends.

  • Location data collection firm admits privacy breach

    Huq says two apps it collects data from did not seek correct consent from users.

  • Boorio Announces Its Launch, Social Media & Gaming Apps

    Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Boorio ($ORIO), a new cryptocurrency is pleased to announce its launch. It aims at allowing users to generate income through their suite of social applications on iOS and Android devices. The concept of Boorio is to bring cryptocurrency to the masses and help onboard new users in a quick and easy way. While there are numerous strategies that an organization can use to increase the rate ...

  • Bird shared vehicles now featured in Moovit transit planning app

    Transit planning app Moovit is now featuring Bird's shared e-scooters and e-bikes in its app. Bird has around 20 mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) integrations, including with smaller entities like myCicero in Italy and Skipr in Belgium and France, with planned integration with Germany's Jelbi. The company recently also integrated with Google Maps, alongside competitors Spin and Lime, both of which are already featured in the Moovit app.

  • A Kinder Grindr? A New Study Shows That's What Users Want

    The latest data shows queer dating app users are fed up with discrimination and shaming around race, body type, and HIV status.