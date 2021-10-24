Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 24th, 2021
Shiba Inu Coin
Shiba Inu Coin surged by 21.28% on Saturday. Following a 1.60% gain on Friday, Shiba Inu Coin ended the day at $0.00003386.
A mixed start to the day saw Shiba Inu Coin fall to an early morning intraday low $0.00002762 before making a move.
Steering clear of the first major support level at $0.0000271, Shiba Inu Coin rallied to a late afternoon intraday high $0.00003461.
Shiba Inu Coin broke through the 23.6% FIB of $0.00002831 and the day’s major resistance levels.
A late pullback saw Shiba Inu Coin fall back to sub-$0.000033 levels before wrapping up the day at $0.000033 levels.
In spite of the pullback, Shiba Inu Coin avoided a fall back through the third major resistance level at $0.0000308.
At the time of writing, Shiba Inu Coin was up by 0.47% to $0.00003402. A mixed start to the day saw Shiba Inu Coin fall to an early morning low $0.0003355 before rising to a high $0.00003415.
Shiba Inu Coin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
Shiba Inu Coin would need to avoid the $0.0000320 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $0.0000364 into play.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Shiba Inu Coin to break out from October’s all-time high $0.00003558.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap the upside
In the event of another breakout, Shiba Inu Coin could test resistance at $0.000040 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $0.0000390.
A fall through the $0.0000320 pivot would bring the first major support level at $0.0000295 into play.
Barring an extended sell-off, however, Shiba Inu Coin should avoid the second major support level at $0.0000250. The 23.6% FIB of $0.00002831 should limit the downside.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
First Major Support Level: $0.0000295
Pivot Level: $0.0000320
First Major Resistance Level: $0.0000364
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00002831
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00002387
62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00001668
