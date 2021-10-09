Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 9th, 2021

Bob Mason
·2 min read

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu rallied by 18.89% on Friday. Reversing a 17.82% slump from Thursday, Shiba Inu ended the day at $0.00002725.

A mixed start to the day saw Shiba Inu fall to an early morning intraday low $0.00002063 before making a move.

Steering well clear of the first major support level at $0.0000173, Shiba Inu rallied to a late afternoon intraday high $0.00002952.

While falling short of the first major resistance level at $0.00003210, Shiba Inu broke through the 23.6% FIB of $0.00002831.

A late pullback, however, saw Shiba Inu fall back through the 23.6% FIB to end the day at $0.000027 levels.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was up by 0.55% to $0.00002740. A mixed start to the day saw Shiba Inu fall to an early morning low $0.00002624 before rising to a high $0.00002786.

Shiba Inu left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Shiba Inu would need to avoid the $0.0000258 pivot to bring the 23.6% FIB of $0.00002831 and the first major resistance level at $0.00003100 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Shiba Inu to break out from the 23.6% FIB of $0.00002831.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap the upside

In the event of another breakout, Shiba Inu could test resistance at $0.000035 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $0.00003470.

A fall through the $0.0000258 pivot would bring the 38.2% FIB of $0.00002387 and the first major support level at $0.00002210 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Shiba Inu should avoid the second major support level at $0.0000169.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.00002210

Pivot Level: $0.00002580

First Major Resistance Level: $0.00003100

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00002831

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00002387

62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.00001668

Please let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thanks, Bob

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Car Thieves Use Nintendo Game Boy Knockoff

    Gee, nice security tech, automakers!

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 8th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s breakout, Shiba Inu hit a new high on Thursday before tumbling into the deep red. A move through the day’s pivot would be needed to resume the rally…

  • Microsoft buys Seattle-based startup Ally to improve its Viva platform

    Microsoft's year of acquisitions isn't over. The tech giant announced another buy as it continues to grab startups fit for its cloud computing services.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Disney World's New Genie App

    Disney Genie rolls out in Disney World on Oct. 19. It's going to be a game changer for theme park visitors and Disney shareholders.

  • Adobe Elements 2022 will use AI for reframing, pet photo fixes and more

    The Adobe Elements update includes Adobe's Sensei AI-based changes that make it easier to fix photos or videos, extend backgrounds, add animations and more.

  • Which apps did the world turn to when Facebook went offline?

    The Oct. 4 Facebook outage offered a unique glimpse at what an internet without Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp would look like.

  • Productfy raises $16M to build the 'Shopify of embedded finance'

    Productfy Inc., a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform that aims to build “DeFi for traditional finance,” has raised $16 million in a Series A round of funding led by CM Ventures. Existing backers Point72 Ventures, 500 Startups and Envestnet | Yodlee also participated in the financing, which brings its total raised since its 2018 inception to nearly $19 million. There are a growing number of BaaS companies, which all essentially have the same end goal -- to make it faster and easier for fintechs and other companies to launch financial services and products.

  • Biotricity Launches Cardiac Application For Samsung's Watch4 Series

    Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ: BTCY) announced the upcoming release of the Biocare Cardiac application to be used with Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series. Biocare is a personal cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease. The application continuously collects users' daily activities and provides critical information on their heart performance to understand better and manage heart conditions. The new application is designed to help patients between doctor

  • Should You Use Cash App to Buy Bitcoin?

    Square's Cash App has become an incredibly popular financial services platform, with 40 million active users and a ton of valuable features. For example, Cash App users can send money to friends and merchants, receive direct deposits, get a debit card, and start in stocks with as little as $1. Cash App also allows users to buy, hold, send, receive, and sell Bitcoin.

  • Recap: Dani Drews becomes Utah’s all-time kills leader in sweep of USC women’s volleyball, No. 15 Utes remain atop of league standings

    Pac-12 Networks' Jim Watson recaps No. 15 Utah women's volleyball 3-0 win against USC on Friday, Oct. 8 in Los Angeles. Senior outside hitter Dani Drews became Utah's all-time kills leader as she surpassed Adora Anae's previous top-mark of 1,920 kills. Drews finished with a team-high 17 kills and 13 digs against the Trojans. Utah improves to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in conference, while USC drops to 6-8 overall and 2-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women's volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Lola.com is being acquired by Capital One

    Founded by Paul English, the serial entrepreneur best-known as co-founder of travel tech firm Kayak, Lola.com was a Boston tech highlight just two years ago, with tens of millions in funding. But the global pandemic created a major interruption in Lola.com's journey.

  • Paddleboard sharing app PADL coming to Palm Harbor

    Paddleboard sharing app PADL coming to Palm Harbor

  • Gretel AI raises $50M for a platform that lets engineers build and use synthetic data sets to ensure the privacy of their actual data

    Increasingly, conversations about big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence are going hand-in-hand with conversations about privacy and data protection. Gretel AI, which lets engineers create anonymized, synthetic data sets based on their actual data sets to use in their analytics and to train machine learning models has closed $50 million in funding, a Series B that it will be using to get the company to the next stage of development. Anthos Capital is leading the round with Section 32 also participating alongside Greylock and Moonshots Capital.

  • A record number of Apple users downloaded TikTok last quarter

    Massively popular TikTok has become even more popular. The Bytedance-owned app reached a new high of 69.2 million downloads globally on the Apple app store in the quarter ending September 2021, up a whopping 38% from a year ago, data from analytics firm Sensor Tower show. Across both the App Store and Google Play (for Android users), TikTok has been the most downloaded app worldwide for five consecutive quarters now.

  • Apple to appeal Epic ruling that would force changes to App Store

    Apple said Friday it plans to appeal a portion of the ruling in its legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games. It is also asking the judge to put on hold an injunction ordering Apple to make certain changes to its App Store policies.Why it matters: While the court sided with Apple on many of Epic's claims, it did issue an injunction forcing Apple to let developers include in their apps a mention of payment options beyond Apple's in-app purchase system.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Apple seeks to avoid allowing developers to link out to other payment options in Epic appeal

    Apple Inc. appealed a federal judge's ruling in Epic Games Inc.'s antitrust lawsuit against the proprietor of the App Store on Friday, and is seeking to avoid allowing app developers to guide consumers to other payment options as the judge commanded.

  • What's Going On With DatChat's Stock Today?

    DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) is surging higher Friday as traders circulate bullish commentary from popular traders in the "FinTwit" community. "FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance related. DatChat seemed to spike higher following bullish comments from one of the more popular members of the FinTwit community, @MrZackMorris. "We’re

  • Exclusive-Dutch watchdog finds Apple app store payment rules anti-competitive - sources

    The Dutch antitrust authority has found that Apple’s rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system are anti-competitive and ordered it to make changes, four people familiar with the matter said, in the latest regulatory setback for the iPhone maker. Apple's app-store payment policies, in particular its requirement that app developers exclusively use its payment system where commissions range between 15% and 30%, have long drawn complaints from developers. The Dutch investigation into whether Apple's practices amounted to an abuse of a dominant market position was launched in 2019 but later reduced in scope to focus primarily on dating market apps.

  • BlackBerry (BB) & Deloitte to Secure Software Supply Chains

    BlackBerry (BB) partners with Deloitte to help equipment manufacturers and those responsible for critical infrastructure better understand their embedded systems security challenges.

  • CAESARS SPORTSBOOK REPORT: Oct. 6, 2021

    Presented for the people by Caesars Sportsbook. Your App is ready, Emperor. #PaidForContent