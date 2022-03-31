Shiba Inu's Metaverse Will Feature More Than 100K Land Plots

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Developers behind popular meme cryptocurrency shiba inu (SHIB) have unveiled details of their virtual reality project "SHIB: The Metaverse," announcing 100,595 land plots, some of which will remain private.

Land plots will be released in phases. The introductory stage will unlock 36,431 plots, divided into four categories: Silver Fur, Gold Tail, Platinum Paw, and Diamond Teeth and priced between 0.2 ether (ETH) to 1 ETH.

The team has decided to use neutral cryptocurrency as a land pricing token to ensure there is no downside risk to Shiba native coins.

"Using our Ecosystem Tokens is a risk, as we would need to dump our own tokens price cashing them! And that's far away from our plans," developers said in the announcement published Wednesday.

Land buyers will be able to generate passive income, gather in-game resources, and generate rewards, which the team said it will reveal soon.

Landowners can rename their plot while using and burning the dog-themed SHIB token.

"We will be introducing the first special role that Shiba Inu $SHIB will play in the Metaverse," the announcement said. "By welcoming a mechanic to burn $SHIB independently while renaming your land plot, furthermore, this should start soon after land events and public sale have ended."

The rest of the SHIB ecosystem coins like LEASH and BONE will play a role as more phases are rolled out, developers said, adding that LEASH holders will be able to purchase lands in later stages.

The Metaverse will be developed in Shibarium, a layer-2 solution for SHIB.