How to shield your wealth from a Labour capital gains tax raid

Rachel Mortimer
·5 min read
capital gains tax - Blok Magnaye for The Telegraph
capital gains tax - Blok Magnaye for The Telegraph

Investors have rushed to sell assets in a bid to sidestep punishing capital gains changes in less than two weeks which will cut tax breaks in half.

Savers are also jittery at the prospect of a new Labour government, after it emerged this week the party was considering a large increase in capital gains tax (CGT) if it wins the next election.

Financial advisers said they were helping clients sell off investments and make the most of more lenient rules before changes take effect in less than one week.

From April 6 the threshold at which capital gains are taxed will more than half from £12,300 to £6,000, and fall again to £3,000 from April 2024, as part of a multi-billion pound tax grab revealed in last year’s Autumn Statement.

Investors can sell assets to trigger capital gains in this tax year and make the most of their £12,300 allowance and buy them back at a later date, although it must be after at least 30 days.

Andy Butcher, of the private bank Raymond James, said he had been advising clients over the past couple of tax years to sell off investments in chunks and gradually pay tax to take advantage of historically low tax rates of 20pc.

Labour backbenchers have suggested increasing rates in line with income tax, meaning the current rate could double to 40pc for a higher earner under a future Labour government.

“Previous years we get a fair number of people who aren’t interested in crystallising gains to pay tax, but this year we have had very little pushback,” Mr Butcher said. “When the allowance drops to £3,000 it will be pretty damaging for a lot of people and it won’t just be those classed as rich who are caught.”

Any gains over the allowance are taxed at up to 20pc for investments and 28pc for residential property.

Felix Milton, a financial adviser in Barnstaple, said his clients had been selling investments and shielding the funds in Isas to avoid higher tax bills next year.

"A client this week asked to sell some of their shares in aerospace company BAE Systems so as not to fall foul of the lower tax-free allowance next month. The shares were valued at just over £37,000, of which roughly £20,000 was a gain, and under the current rules he did not have any CGT liability because, held jointly with his wife, of a joint allowance of £24,600," he said.

“However, with the changes from April they will only be able to benefit from £12,300 in tax free gains combined.

“If no action was taken and they wanted to sell the shares, they would have to pay a tax bill of £760 in the new tax year as basic rate taxpayers. The clients disposed of a sufficient sum now so they can still hold the shares in the new tax year, but ensuring any future gains will be within their joint allowance,” he added.

Mr Milton said a number of landlord clients who were considering selling properties in the coming years had expedited the sale to make the most of the higher allowance while it lasts.

Landlords who own properties in limited companies will not be affected by the CGT changes as they pay corporation tax on their sale profits.

The current rush to sell assets will surge if the likelihood of Labour winning the next general election increases, experts said, pointing to a spike in asset disposals when Jeremy Corbyn fought in the 2019 general election.

Samuel Mather-Holgate, of advice firm Mather and Murray Financial, said: “Although the Tories have been harsh with the reduction of the CGT allowance, it is thought Labour might offer a more generous allowance, but a higher tax rate making it much more expensive for those who have significant gains.”

How can I reduce my CGT bill?

Despite diminishing allowances and the threat of an even bigger tax grab on the horizon, there are several options for investors to keep more of their gains.

One of the easiest solutions is to ensure the full tax-free allowance is used each year, because it cannot be applied retrospectively, carried forward or transferred to a spouse.

Nimesh Shah, of accountants Blick Rothenberg, advised a tactic known as “bed and breakfasting” to help make the most of the full annual exemption. This involves selling shares either side of a new tax year to crystallise a capital gain.

Mr Shah added: “The tax rules to calculate capital gains mean you cannot repurchase the same shares within 30 days, but you could use your spouse or an Isa to purchase the shares and legitimately circumvent the 30-day rule.

“Capital losses can also be offset against capital gains arising in the same tax year, and any excess losses can be carried forward.”

Investors would need to make a claim for capital losses, usually through a self-assessment tax return, and there is a four-year time limit. Capital losses from the 2018-19 tax year need to be claimed by April 5 this year.

Investments in certain tax wrappers such as Isas and offshore bonds are not subject to CGT. Investors in Enterprise Investment Schemes, a type of high-risk venture capital investment, can also apply for a number of tax breaks, including up to 30pc income tax relief.

Mr Shah said: “It is possible to defer capital gains into the EIS investment, but this decision should be carefully considered as the capital gains will be revived when the investment is sold and taxed at the rate at the time.

“So this could be higher than the current CGT rate. Also capital gains on the sale of the EIS investment will be exempt from CGT only if certain qualifying conditions are met, including broadly holding the shares for three years.”

Anyone selling property should consider private residence relief, the most lucrative tax break for taxpayers between 2021 and 2022 which saved them £37.3bn in capital gains tax. Under this relief homeowners pay no tax on any profits made when selling their main home, as opposed to buy-to-let properties.

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH)

    Key Insights Bluegreen Vacations Holding's estimated fair value is US$27.06 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity...

  • How Britain’s railways became a cripplingly expensive laughing stock

    Passengers on the c2c rail line into London’s Fenchurch Street station from Essex could hardly believe their luck.

  • Gandhi Vows to Keep Questioning Modi’s Ties With Tycoon Adani

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said he will keep questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close ties with tycoon Gautam Adani even after being disqualified as a member of parliament.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysDeSantis’s Bad Week Shows Beating Trump Will Be a Difficult TaskValley National, First Citizens S

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Plug Power Stock?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has secured powerful partners in its efforts to expand the production of its renewable energy. This video will highlight a few reasons investors are buzzing about Plug Power stock.

  • Russian forces attempt to encircle Avdiivka, but are running out of steam

    The Avdiivka front is one of the hottest spots in Ukraine, but the Russian occupation forces there are running out of steam, just as they are on the Bakhmut front. Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for Ukraine's defence forces on the Tavriia front, on air during the national 24/7 newscast Quote: "It is not extremely hot on the Avdiivka front, but enemy forces are continuing to attack [the city of] Avdiivka itself and are trying to encircle it.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond set to complete a round of layoffs in New Jersey the day before a new state law takes effect that would mean millions more in severance for workers

    Sweeping new rules regarding layoffs in the Garden State go into effect on April 10, a day after Bed Bath & Beyond finishes a batch of job cuts there.

  • I Own 12 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    How high of a dividend yield does a stock need to have to be considered a high-yield stock? Opinions vary. However, many investors would include any stock with a yield that's greater than that offered by 10-year U.

  • Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now

    Millions of Americans in nearly half the states in the country received rebates, tax refunds, one-time payments or other forms of stimulus cash last year. Although federal payments dried up long ago,...

  • Are You Rich? Biden Might Double Your Capital Gains Taxes

    While social issues have dominated news coverage recently, one of the most contentious and important issues in Washington never changes - tax policy. One of former President Donald Trump's biggest victories was his 2017 tax plan that drastically reduced taxes … Continue reading → The post Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Counts Toward the Gift Tax?

    If you give someone cash or property valued at more than the 2023 annual exclusion limit of $17,000 ($34,000 for married joint filers), you'll have to fill out Form 709 for gift tax purposes. But don't fret. This doesn't always … Continue reading → The post How to Fill Out Form 709 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top CD Rates Today, March 24

    See what today's top nationwide rate is for every CD term, and how it compares to the previous business day's top rate. We collect data from more than 200 financial institutions.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • China's property crisis: Evergrande, Shimao and other fallen tycoons rush for lifelines to fix US$232 billion debt headache

    China's post-pandemic recovery is sending a clear and urgent message to the nation's fallen property tycoons: shape up, reorganise and get on with working out their debt. The rush is on. China Evergrande's Hui Ka-yan and his beleaguered industry peers have set March as a key target. By the end of the month, they want to have a done deal with their creditors, or at least have something to show. If not, they could miss Beijing's lifeboat for the sector and lose any remaining goodwill among credito

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 51%...

  • These People Make Six Figures and Still Struggle Financially — Here’s Why

    For a long time, a $100,000 salary was considered the threshold of material success. It guaranteed a comfortable, even abundant lifestyle, where a nice house, car and luxuries like travel were well...

  • Coinbase Reveals Exactly How It Plans to Fight the SEC

    Brian Armstrong's call to "elect pro-crypto candidates" comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission prepares to take his exchange to court.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet top China officials amid growing risks of supply chain decoupling with the US

    Apple CEO Tim Cook will be among a small group of top US executives attending a high-profile summit hosted by the Chinese government this weekend, in a show of commitment to the market amid decoupling risks and supply chain adjustments. The head of the world's most valuable company will join Jon Moeller, CEO of consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble; Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of investment firm Blackstone; and Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, at the China

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • 12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

    There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately, most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid...

  • Cloud Computing Revenue Is Soaring Toward $4 Trillion -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing improves operational efficiency by providing on-demand access to infrastructure, platform, and software services. In fact, consultancy Future Market Insights estimates that cloud services revenue will grow at an average rate of 21% annually to reach $4.4 trillion by 2033. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are both well positioned to benefit from that growth.