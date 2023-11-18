Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in south

Patients, staff and displaced people have left Gaza’s largest hospital, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility. Israel’s military has been searching Shifa Hospital for traces of a Hamas command center that it alleges was located under the building. The exodus Saturday from the hospital complex in Gaza City came the same day internet and phone service was restored to the Gaza Strip. The blackout had forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries. In the south, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building on the outskirts of the town of Khan Younis, killing at least 26 Palestinians.

View comments