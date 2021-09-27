Shift to EVs means huge 'reskilling' job for Europe - report

FILE PHOTO: An electric powered taxi is seen being charged at a BP Pulse electric vehicle charging point in London
Nick Carey
·2 min read

By Nick Carey

(Reuters) - The shift to electric vehicles will force huge changes in the auto industry and require EU backing for 'reskilling' programs to help workers prepare for a zero-emission future, according to a report published on Tuesday.

The Platform for Electromobility, an industry group, said a report by the Boston Consulting Group showed by 2030 European auto industry employment will drop by less than 1% from 5.7 million people today amid the transition to electric vehicles.

But jobs at manufacturers and traditional suppliers focused on combustion engines will drop 20% and 42% respectively - between them shedding a cumulative 500,000 positions. At the same time, employment at suppliers focused on zero-emission technology will rise by 300,000 workers, representing a 10% increase, the study said.

The European Commission has proposed an effective ban on new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035.

Automakers have warned that jobs at conventional combustion engine plants will be particularly at risk and have called on the European Union to help mitigate the impact the shift to electric will have on those manufacturing workers.

Platform for Electromobility said the study predicts huge job increases for energy production related to the auto industry, and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The group said the EU, governments and companies should focus on investing in education, training, 'upskilling' and

'reskilling' of workers to "ensure no one is left behind" as the industry makes the transition to electric vehicles.

"The auto industry is so strategic for Europe across the board involving an awful lot of people that reside everywhere, so it's important that the EU work with member states on accompanying policy," Platform for Electromobility chair Arne Richters told Reuters. "Reskilling and making that a strategic priority is a crucial point."

The group represents a number of organizations and corporations including carmakers Tesla Inc, Renault and Nissan, charging company ChargePoint, and U.S. conglomerate 3M.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FACT FOCUS: AZ election review spurs false claims online

    Presenting its findings in a six-month-long review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county on Friday, a Republican-backed cybersecurity firm ended in much the same place where it began: without any evidence to contradict certified election results showing Joe Biden won. Over the weekend, bits of the firm’s findings — including from various drafts of its report — proliferated on social media, driving a surge in false posts suggesting the election results were flawed. Biden won Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes, key to his 10,500-vote win of Arizona.

  • Alabama trying to use COVID relief funds for new prisons

    Facing a Justice Department lawsuit over Alabama's notoriously violent prisons, state lawmakers on Monday began a special session on a $1.3 billion construction plan that would use federal pandemic relief funds to pay part of the cost of building massive new lockups. Gov. Kay Ivey has touted the plan to build three new prisons and renovate others as a partial solution to the state’s longstanding troubles in its prison system. The proposal would tap up to $400 million from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the construction.

  • R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial

    After decades of allegations, the singer was found guilty of running a scheme to abuse women and children.

  • Chip Shortage Absolutely Tanking New Car Sales

    Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Ford pays for $2,220 AWD upgrade on certain FWD Maverick orders

    On September 6, a member of the Maverick Truck Club forum started a thread asking what people planned to tow with their new compact Ford pickups. On the last page, a member who goes by "coolhip33" posted that he or she had ordered a Maverick with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost in front-wheel drive with the 4K Tow package that doubles the pickup's tow rating to 4,000 pounds. The poster then crossed out "FWD" and left a note, "Updated: Just notified we have to buy AWD."

  • Fidelity bringing another 1,500 new jobs to Research Triangle Park

    Looking for a job? Thousands of new jobs are soon coming to RTP.

  • Tech companies keep asking employees to take pay cuts to work remotely, but workers are rejecting the idea they should be paid differently based on where they live

    Tech workers don't buy location-based compensation, and most say they won't take a pay cut. The industry is redefining how they should be paid.

  • Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Can Cost Up to $500,000 Every 4 Years—If You Go It Alone

    This is one time when you'll definitely want to invest in the automaker's service plan.

  • Chevy Corvette-powered Subaru BRZ on Cars & Bids is sheer insanity

    One of the most common complaints about the first-generation Subaru BRZ is that it's underpowered. Released for 2013, the original Subaru BRZ and its Scion- and Toyota-badged siblings are among the most tuner-friendly cars launched in the past decade.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank, and includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."

  • Original 1963 Shelby Cobra On Auction Boasts Extremely Rare V8 Option

    This is an early production model as well.

  • New Caterham 170 R weighs 947 pounds, has 84 horsepower

    Since 2009, VT Holdings was the Japanese importer for Caterham Cars. The Japanese dig themselves an old-school lightweight English roadster, the previous entry-level Caterham 160 said to have been requested by VT to feed local demand. At the end of March this year, VT Holdings bought Caterham outright, not only safeguarding the flow of product, but getting more products tuned to Japanese tastes.

  • 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme Recon First Drive | Bracing for Bigfoot

    Lo and behold, Jeep brought some along to a media event during which it was announced that the package will also be offered on the Wrangler Willys for 2022. In addition to 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tires (LT315/70R17C) on bead-lock ready 17-inch wheels, the Xtreme Recon package adds a new 4.56:1 axle ratio and a factory 1.5-inch lift with new shocks tuned for the job. The total lift is actually more like 2.0 inches over the standard Rubicon since the tires themselves contribute a bit to the Wrangler's ride height.

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".