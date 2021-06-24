In shift from Netanyahu, Israel tries diplomacy with U.S. on Iran deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israel has been trying to influence the Biden administration's approach to the Iran nuclear deal in a series of high-level meetings with U.S. officials, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: Under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel didn't engage with the Biden administration over the deal except to vehemently oppose it and stress that Israel wouldn't be constrained by it. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his new government also oppose the deal, but are trying to engage with the U.S. on the issue.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

“Bennett and Lapid don’t agree with the Biden administration on the nuclear deal. But unlike Netanyahu, who just rejected it out of hand and refused to engage, the new government wants to try and influence the result and argue in private with the Biden administration about the details."

Senior Israeli official, to Axios.

Flashback: Netanyahu ordered all Israeli officials to decline to discuss the details of the deal and the negotiations around it with their U.S. counterparts.

  • Many Israeli officials have argued that policy and Netanyahu's public criticism of the Obama and Biden administrations over the deal only isolated Israel and left it with no influence on the negotiations.

State of play: The new Israeli approach comes at a critical time. After six rounds of indirect talks with Iran, the Biden administration hopes a return to the deal is just weeks away.

Driving the news: The Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff, Gen. Aviv Kohavi, met Wednesday at the White House with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Both sides said the meeting centered on Iran, and an IDF spokesman said Kohavi focused on the flaws of the deal and what could be done to mitigate them.

  • Kohavi also raised ways to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and respond to Iran’s regional activity with Sullivan and in meetings with CIA director Bill Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

What's next: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to hold his first meeting with Secretary of State Tony Blinken in Rome on Sunday.

  • Israeli officials say Lapid is expected to stress Israel's reservations about a U.S. return to the deal and to highlight several conditions Israel thinks the U.S. must demand from Iran as part of a return to the deal.

  • On Monday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will meet President Biden at the White House. Rivlin met on Wednesday with Bennett and Lapid to coordinate the message to the U.S. on Iran.

Worth noting: Bennett is every bit as hawkish as Netanyahu on Iran, but Netanyahu has repeatedly claimed that Bennett is not strong enough to stand up to Biden over the nuclear deal.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Miami-area condo collapse causes massive emergency response

    Miami Dade Fire Rescue was conducting search and rescue operations, and said in a tweet that more than 80 units were “on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments.” “We’re on the scene so it’s still very active,” said Sgt. Marian Cruz of the Surfside Police Department.

  • Merkel: Europe 'on thin ice' amid delta virus variant rise

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that Europe is “on thin ice” in its battle against the coronavirus, as the highly contagious delta variant threatens to undo progress made in reducing infections.

  • Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, MyPillow CEO due in court over election lawsuits

    As Republicans around the country continue to rally around false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, three of former President Donald Trump's closest allies who helped push those false claims are scheduled to appear in court today for the first time as part of three defamation lawsuits filed against them. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Trump legal team member Sidney Powell, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell are scheduled to appear in court in Washington, D.C., for a hearing in the billion-dollar defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems, the voting machine company at the center of numerous conspiracy theories related to the election. The hearing comes as many Trump supporters across the country have reignited their push to challenge the results of the 2020 election -- and as both parties continue to battle over voting reforms.

  • Defeat for Joe Biden as 'solid Republican wall' blocks voting rights reform

    Democrats suffered a chastening defeat over their sweeping election reform Bill on Tuesday night, as Republicans blocked Joe Biden's plans to bolster voting rights across America. The showdown in the US Senate was the first test of Mr Biden's "For the People Act" but it received no Republican support as they filibustered the Bill. In a statement from the White House, Mr Biden described the vote as a "solid Republican wall of opposition" that amounted to "the suppression of a bill to end voter su

  • China increased its threshold for herd immunity from 70% vaccinated to 85% as the efficacy of its shots comes into question

    China uses four domestically produced vaccines, all of which are thought to have comparatively low vaccine efficacies.

  • Here’s Why a Former Cop and Republican Won Big in AOC’s District

    Michael M. Santiago/Getty“Social media does not pick a candidate,” NYC mayoral frontrunner Eric Adams said Tuesday night during what sounded like a victory speech in all but name. “People on Social Security pick a candidate.”Adams isn’t lying. The poorest Black and brown boroughs of New York came out and voted for the ex-cop, former Republican and multiple property owner who once said, “I am real estate” and who’d been slammed by diverse progressives warning that his calls for an increased polic

  • Russia says it fired warning shots and dropped bombs to drive away a UK destroyer in the Black Sea

    Russia said the Royal Navy destroyer sailed into Russian waters, so it fired warning shots and dropped bombs. The UK says none of this happened.

  • Stephen Bannon thinks GOP could gain 50 House seats if they focus on critical race theory

    Stephen Bannon thinks GOP could gain 50 House seats if they focus on critical race theory

  • China Sues Australia Over Tariffs in Hit to Strained Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- China sued Australia over anti-dumping measures on some Chinese goods, further ratcheting up tensions between the two nations.China filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization over Australian anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday in Beijing. This would be the third recent WTO case between the two countries, after Australia sued over Chinese tariffs on wine and b

  • Girlfriend of suspect who shot Texas officer now also wanted for assault, police say

    Police said Royce Wood shot a Rhome police officer earlier this month. Now they’re also looking for his girlfriend in connection to a home invasion.

  • Scoop: U.S. and Israel huddle on drone threat from Iran

    The Biden administration and the Israeli government held talks recently on countering the proliferation of Iranian drones and cruise missiles among its proxies in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.Why it matters: After several drone attacks from pro-Iranian militias in recent weeks, some of which were thwarted, the U.S. and Israel are highly concerned that the technology will spread to additional groups who could target their forces in the region.Stay on top of t

  • Harris, under GOP pressure to visit border, headed to El Paso on Friday

    The White House on Wednesday announced Vice President Kamala Harris would travel to El Paso, Texas, on Friday, to make her first trip to the border amid growing pressure from Republicans, and some border Democrats, to view the migrant crisis firsthand. Harris was tapped by President Joe Biden on March 24 to lead the administration’s effort to tackle the root causes of migration from Central America and challenges dealing with the flow of migrants, especially families and unaccompanied children, at the U.S-Mexico border. At Wednesday's White House briefing with reporters, press secretary Jen Psaki defended the timing of Harris’ trip, which she will make with Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, but she did not give a clear answer as to why now was deemed the moment to visit.

  • US leaders say China and Russia's military ties are 'phony,' but there still isn't much they can do about them

    Russia and China have drawn closer to each other due to a shared desire for "what they call a new type of great-power relations," one expert said.

  • Notre Dame alumnus Devereaux Peters goes off on USA Basketball

    A former Notre Dame player is not holding back on players getting snubbed from the Olympics.

  • 2 workers at a remote Antarctic research station describe life cut off from the world, from extreme cold to chips that never go stale

    Staff at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station are about as far from civilization as you can be. But they have lots of activities to keep them busy.

  • U.K. denies Russia fired warning shots at destroyer in Black Sea

    Russia's defense ministry claimed Wednesday that a Russian warship and fighter jet fired "warning" shots at the British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender destroyer for encroaching on waters near Crimea in the Black Sea.The latest: The U.K.'s ministry of defense disputed that any warning shots were fired, saying in a statement, "We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity."Stay on top of the latest m

  • A Scientist Tracked Down Chinese Coronavirus Sequences That Had Disappeared Online

    “I think it's certainly consistent with an attempt to hide the sequences,” said the researcher, whose internet sleuthing has uncovered 13 genetic sequences from early in the outbreak in Wuhan, China.View Entire Post ›

  • Congressman urges Biden administration to close vaping flavor ban 'loopholes'

    The acting FDA commissioner is set to testify before lawmakers about youth vaping.

  • Analysis: Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors

    Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Federal Reserve about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Measures of markets' U.S. inflation expectations hit multi-year highs in mid-May, but fell after comments from some Fed speakers and minutes from the committee's April meeting sounded more hawkish. The fall in inflation expectations was exacerbated by the central bank's policymaking meeting on June 15-16, when the Fed pulled forward projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023.

  • Michigan GOP Probe Finds No Evidence of Widespread Fraud in 2020 Election

    Michigan’s Republican-controlled state Senate released a report on Wednesday concluded that there was "no evidence of widespread of systematic fraud" in the 2020 election.