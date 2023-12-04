A shift toward walkability in Arcadia: Phoenix to revamp 56th Street with major walkway

A 1.5-mile Arcadia street will see a significant transformation in 2025 when Phoenix builds out a massive walk, wheel and bike path as the city begins shifting toward a more pedestrian- and disability-friendly urban design.

The north-south stretch along 56th Street between Camelback and Thomas roads will see new 10- and 12-foot-wide multiuse paths, new landscaping and 5-foot-wide landscaping buffers in some sections to separate the street from the multiuse paths to enhance safety. Additional safety features, such as raised medians and intersections, plus additional street lighting, also will be added.

Planners are still designing the corridor, but construction is expected to begin in fall 2025, Gregg Bach, Phoenix streets department spokesperson, said. The first phase will extend north of Indian School Road to Camelback Road, and the second phase will go from Indian School Road to Thomas Road.

The City Council gave staff advanced approval to purchase land needed for the corridor on Oct. 18, but the city is still looking for additional funding from state and federal programs. It is unclear how much the city purchases could cost. Bach said Phoenix would need to buy "only a minimal amount of property" but the exact "slivers of land needed" would be determined once the design phase is complete.

The corridor revamp comes after neighborhood groups advocated for improved walkability and safety more than five years ago. The changes are part of a broader "Complete Streets" vision that imagines roadways as places not just for automobiles, but for walkers, cyclists, wheelchair users and public transit users.

The City Council passed its "Complete Streets" policy in 2017. City documents say the policy aims for better multi-modal transportation, and that consideration of complete streets should be baked into future planning.

The city also formed a Complete Streets Advisory Board, which was supposed to document the successes and shortfalls of the policy in an annual report, but seven of the nine members quit in 2018. Phoenix's website says the mayor and council are supposed to determine next steps. For now, the board is not listed on the city's webpage of active city boards.

The existing 56th Street corridor has missing curbs and gutters, inconsistent sidewalks, and antiquated traffic signals, city officials say. Some areas don't comply with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act.

"Complete Streets" advocates see roadways as thoroughfares, but also as amenities. Theoretically, they should reduce traffic speeds, improve safety, add shade and landscaping to create an aesthetically pleasing sense of place, plus improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

The entire 1.5-mile stretch will see new multiuse paths and added landscaping, although only some stretches will see the 5-foot landscaping buffer separating the roadway from the multiuse paths. The landscape buffers are planned for the area near Veritas Prep and near Lafayette and Exeter boulevards.

The improvements also feed into the city's 2014 "Comprehensive Bike Master Plan," aimed at improving bike-friendly paths and facilities; the city's Transportation 2050 plan, geared toward improving diverse transportation options; and the city's Tree and Shade Masterplan from 2010.

The 56th Street corridor connects Arcadia Park, the Arizona Canal and the Falls at Arizona Canal, Prince of Peace Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Veritas School.

The city also is working on pedestrian-friendly improvements along canals as part of the "Grand Canalscape."

The recreational path stretches 12 miles across the Valley from Phoenix to Tempe. It includes paved sidewalks, lighting and pedestrian and cyclist signalized crossings. Residents are looking forward to canal-front developments in the future — hopefully some that include walk-up boutiques, coffee shops and gathering spaces.

In December, the City Council is slated to vote on an ordinance that could lower the minimum number of parking spaces required at apartment complexes, particularly in downtown and along light rail.

Arizona State University urban planning professor David King said the ordinance reflected "broader demographic trends across the country" that show younger generations driving less and older generations interested in walking more.

The proposal, however, has provoked a fiery response from residents who say the city's public transit system isn't adequately built out to support reduced parking yet.

While the city proposal initially entailed cutting parking minimums at apartments citywide, the new proposal that the council will consider in December will be curtailed to just the downtown and light rail-adjacent areas.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix gears up for more pedestrians, plans revamp for 56th Street