Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) delivers shareholders notable 71% return over 1 year, surging 3.2% in the last week alone

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) share price is 71% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 27% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Shift4 Payments hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that Shift4 Payments didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Shift4 Payments' revenue grew by 38%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 71% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Shift4 Payments will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Shift4 Payments shareholders have gained 71% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 4.4% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Shift4 Payments you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

