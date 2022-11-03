SHIFTKEY AWARDED TOP HONOR AT ANNUAL DALLAS 100 AWARDS

Leading technology company, headquartered in Dallas, recognized by Southern Methodist University Cox’s School of Business for explosive growth and economic impact

ShiftKey, a leading technology platform bringing critical workforce solutions, was named the No. 1 fastest-growing privately held company in Dallas at the annual Dallas 100 Awards Gala, presented by Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.

The Dallas 100 recognizes the fastest-growing small, independent, privately held companies in North Texas based on three years of continuous revenue growth. To qualify for the Dallas 100, organizations must be headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and have revenue earnings of between $500,000 to $100 million dollars.

“ShiftKey was born out of a vision to transform the workforce, creating opportunities for healthcare professionals to pursue independent, flexible opportunities while addressing serious workforce gaps to keep up with increased patient demand,” said Tom Ellis, CEO, ShiftKey. “We’re proud of our Dallas roots, so this honor means a lot to our team as we continue to position Dallas as a leading technology hub that brings real solutions to our workforce, healthcare systems and economy.”

ShiftKey was founded in 2016 in Dallas by technology entrepreneur and innovator Tom Ellis. The company has experienced rapid growth, starting with 25 employees in 2016 and growing to 200 employees today. Since ShiftKey launched, more than 50 million hours in open shifts have been posted to its marketplace platform. The company has a network of 200,000 independent healthcare providers and partners with more than 3,000 healthcare facilities across 30+ states.

Today, ShiftKey is the largest technology platform for connecting independent licensed healthcare professionals with open shifts at healthcare facilities across the United States. The company takes a marketplace approach, empowering the provider to determine when, where and how much they want to work, while giving healthcare facilities access to a vast network of professionals with diverse expertise and specializations to meet unique staffing needs in the moment.

