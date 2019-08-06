Shiji’s Hotel Tech Acquisition Spree: A Closer Look

Shiji has been on an acquisition tear. A look at its financial filings shines a light on how the Beijing-based hospitality technology company has been spending its money abroad. But the strategy remains convoluted to some observers. Shiji has collected and built a set services for hotels and restaurants with a sprawling and seemingly unfocused ambition.

Shiji has only a small foreign business. In 2018, it generated only $36 million in operating income outside of mainland China. That was merely 8 percent of its total operating income of $412.9 million (2.84 billion yuan).

But Shiji has been investing abroad. Since January 2016, it has spent at least $141 million on acquisitions and equity investments in travel tech companies outside of China, according to Skift’s review of its financial filings.

Shiji Group Investments Outside China

Company Investment Since January 2016 Ownership as of Today MyCheck $1 million* 100% Touchpeak $2.9 million 100% Concept Software $5.8 million 100% IcePortal $13.5 million 100% StayNTouch $33 million 100% Snapshot $35 million** 100% Kalibri Labs $4 million 12% ReviewPro $28 million 79% Galasys $13 million 85% Hetras $5 million 100%

Source: Filings. *Estimated. **Phased investment since 2014.

More Acquisitions Likely

Shiji has dominance in China for hotel and restaurant enterprise software. Its domestic momentum is slowing. So it’s looking overseas to find long-term growth.

Kevin King, chief commercial officer at Shiji Group, has led the overseas acquisition strategy.

“I think we have a good base of product and services in our portfolio,” King said. “We have enough that is creating noise in the market and gets us in the door to have a serious conversation with independents, regional groups, and globals.”

The company is doing something more sophisticated than merely rolling up some companies and putting them under one brand, King said.

“We do have the wherewithal to build our own technology,” King said. “We do build a lot of our technology — some that you see today in the market and some you don’t yet see in the market.”

The company’s StayNTouch property management system, acquired last year, maybe its best-known brand. But Shiji wants to connect the other touchpoints in a customer’s journey beyond the front desk.

King declined to revealer a bigger plan. But he gave one hint about what may drop.

“There are certain areas in travel technologies where we’re working with big partners to contribute back into the hospitality industry and wider afield into the distribution space,” King said.

A Series of Deals

Shiji’s largest Western deal in the past year came a year ago.

Last September, Shiji paid $33 million to buy out a remaining 77.4 percent stake in StayNTouch, a mobile-first, cloud-based property management system. The company had paid about $2 million for its earlier stake.

StayNTouch seems to have become one of its signature products from a marketing perspective outside of China. It has remained small, though. As of December, only 429 hotel companies were using the service.

In February 2019, Shiji paid $13.5 million to wholly acquire IcePortal, a tech firm. IcePortal helps hoteliers manage the digital imagery of their properties and display them correctly on distribution partners like online travel agencies.

Last September, Shiji wholly acquired Concept Software Systems, a retail tech provider for golf, spa, and other activities, for $5.8 million (€5.2 million).

Assembling a Broad Portfolio

A smaller target was Touchpeak, an Israeli company that enables enterprise software applications for payments systems to exchange messages more efficiently. Shiji had a 40 percent stake. In January, the group took full control of Touchpeak by paying $2.9 million for the remaining stake. Since then, it has since absorbed the company into its Shiji Payment Solutions unit.

Shiji’s latest deal came in May when it acquired MyCheck, a Tel Aviv-based startup. MyCheck’s mobile application lets users split and pay bills for goods and services.

The companies did not disclose terms of the deal. But a source estimated the value of the transaction at nearly $3 million.

MyCheck had raised more than $10 million since its founding, according to Crunchbase. But the startup foundered.

Shiji is offering MyCheck’s enterprise payment solutions for its hotel and restaurant customers.

Sometimes Shiji has taken minority stakes in companies. Exhibit A: Kalibri Labs, which helps hotels plan what rates and inventory they should distribute via third-parties like online travel agencies. In April 2017, Shiji Group bought a 12 percent stake in Kalibri Labs for $4 million.