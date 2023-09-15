Shikellamy approves back pay for Winn, 6-2

Sep. 14—SUNBURY — Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Jeremy Winn will be paid $4,423 from Aug. 1 even though he wasn't officially voted into the position until Aug. 15 after a 6-2 vote Thursday night.

Prior to the vote, members from the public questioned the retroactive pay that was placed on the agenda to which district Solicitor Mike Levin, who does not regularly attend meetings, addressed by saying it was common practice in districts.

"This is not unusual and the only thing unusual is people questioning it," Levin said.

The vote comes days after district board members received a letter from the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office informing them they believe there was "probable cause to charge directors with a Sunshine Law violation" over the process in hiring Winn.

Levin disagreed and said the district did nothing wrong.

Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Vince Rovito said Thursday night that Levin and the district attorney's office disagree, "plain and simple."

"Each elected official brings with him or her a specific skill set. Because of the intricacies within the law, our Legislature did not expect lay persons to know the law, hence the creation of the solicitor whose job it is to keep those serving on the board legally safe. In this case, an executive session was conducted without the solicitor present. Only the school district and the solicitor know the reason behind his absence, however if the solicitor believes he is absolutely correct he can always do nothing and should the office receive another complaint of a violation it will be investigated, only this time if a violation is found all responsible parties will be arrested and charged," Rovito said.

The district attorney's office has a policy that they do not charge any board members for a first time violation of the Sunshine Law.

Directors Jenna Eister-Whitaker and Jennifer Wetzel voted no on the hiring of Winn on Aug. 15 and again voted no to his retroactive pay Thursday night.

Directors Mike Thomas, Jeff Balestrini, Justin Lenner, Wendy Wiest, Lori Garman and Slade Shreck all voted to pay Winn.

Bendle released a statement Monday night saying, "We are unaware of anything related to the employee hiring that is in violation of law or that is inconsistent with accepted practices."

Winn left the Danville Area School District near the end of the 2022-23 school year. School officials did not discuss his departure, noting it was a personnel matter, but emails from Danville officials to Millville officials said Winn was not under investigation for anything criminal or civil. Winn took a principal job at Millville Area School District in July. He interviewed at Shikellamy on July 18 and started working at Shikellamy on Aug. 1.