Shikellamy students learn about traffic stops

Oct. 22—SUNBURY — Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams and two state troopers demonstrated traffic stops on Friday morning for 60 students in the Law Enforcement Club at Shikellamy High School.

Williams brought in Trooper Anthony Petroski, of Hazleton State Police Barracks, and Trooper Andrea Jacobs, of the Montoursville State Police Barracks, to explain how officers conduct traffic stop and how drivers should act during a traffic stop.

Petroski said there is no such thing as a "routine traffic stop." A traffic stop is one of the most dangerous things an officer of the law can do, he said.

"It's all unknown," said Petroski. "We do not know what we're walking into. Even if the person is compliant or respectful at first, that all could change."

Petroski explained that officers tactically position their car in a way where it won't injure anyone or damage the other vehicle if someone else hits the police vehicle. He said the license plate is checked to determine whether the car is stolen or the owner of the car is wanted. They call into the radio to let them know what they're doing, he said.

As they approach the vehicle, the officer places their thumbprint on the back of the vehicle to show they were physically at the car. They approach the front, making sure they can see the hands of the driver in the vehicle, said Petroski.

The best advice for a driver is to stay in the vehicle and wait until the officer asks for a license, registration and proof of insurance before digging through the car to retrieve them. Don't make any sudden movements either, said Petroski.

Petroski and Williams advised the driver to be a "listener." Arguing about the citations at the traffic stop is not the place to do so, they said.

After the presentation, the students were taken to the back parking lot and allowed to act as both a police officer conducting a traffic stop and a driver who was pulled over. Williams and the troopers' vehicles were used as part of the demonstration as well as district employee vehicles.

Freshman Matthew Kulp, 14, of Sunbury, said the event was "fun." He said he plans to go into law enforcement.

Senior Isaac Dressler, 18, of Snydertown, said he plans to enlist in the military as military police and then local police.

"I learned what to do and what not to do while being pulled over," said Dressler. "I just signed the papers to go with the (Point) Township Police Department to do a ride-along."

Senior Cayenne Snyder, 18, of Sunbury, said she really liked the demonstration.

"I really like that Officer Williams does these things for us," said Snyder. "He takes the time. It gives us a lot of great experiences."

Snyder said she plans to attend college for forensic sciences to learn more about crime scene analysis.

"I'm really excited to go do that and have these experiences to help me," she said.

Williams said high school has many new drivers who have never been pulled over for police officers. He wanted to provide a bit of training to students so they know how to conduct themselves.

"Two of the scariest things for police officers are knocking on doors and traffic stops," said Williams.