Shikellamy to vote Thursday on back pay for Winn

Sep. 13—SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will vote tomorrow on whether Assistant Superintendent Jeremy Winn will be paid from Aug. 1, even though he wasn't officially hired until Aug.15.

According to the Shikellamy agenda for Thursday night's voting meeting, a line item includes paying Winn from Aug. 1 through 15. The line item does not say how much money the board will be voting on.

Directors were notified Monday by the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office there was enough probable cause to charge the elected officials with a Sunshine Law violation for allegedly voting on Winn in an executive session nearly a month before he was officially hired.

Pennsylvania's Sunshine law "requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate and comment before an agency takes that official action."

Pennsylvania Newspaper Association Melissa Melewsky praised the district attorney's office for reviewing the complaint.

"It is critically important that elected officials, and the solicitors who advise them, understand the importance of the Sunshine Act and comply with its mandates," Melewsky said Wednesday.

"The law gives the public a voice in their government, a role that is critical to the proper function of democracy. It is equally important for the public to understand their options when they believe the law has been violated because there is no Sunshine Act police, it is a citizen-enforced law."

Melewsky said there are civil and criminal penalties, but most people don't have the means to file a civil lawsuit in county court.

"That's why the district attorney's action in this case, and the private criminal complaint that led to it, are so important," Melewsky said.

"A private criminal complaint does not require an attorney or fees, barriers that often prevent people from pursuing civil action. Because of this, the district attorney is often the public's only means of challenging an alleged violation. The district attorney's letter in this case should serve as a warning to all agencies and put the public on notice that the criminal sanctions in the law are available as an enforcement tool."

Bendle released a statement Monday night saying, "We are unaware of anything related to the employee hiring that is in violation of law or that is inconsistent with accepted practices."

Bendle said he was not speaking for the entire board.

Winn left the Danville Area School District near the end of the 2022-23 school year. School officials did not discuss his departure, noting it was a personnel matter. Winn took a principal job at Millville Area School District in July. He interviewed at Shikellamy on July 18 and started working at Shikellamy on Aug. 1.

Shikellamy meets at 7 p.m. inside the administration building on Packer Island.