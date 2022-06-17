Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can dance! See her moves to Doja Cat in new video

Move over Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, there's a new talent in the family!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, is showing off her dance moves in a new video, released by Hamilton Evans Choreography. In a series of edited clips showing various groups of dancers performing to Doja Cat's "Vegas," Jolie-Pitt can be seen leading one such group in a black Beatles t-shirt and black track pants.

Dancing in unison with her peers, the famous teenager nails a variety of high-energy hip-hop moves, including a series of body roles and a "tutting sequence" — a dance move that highlights he body’s ability to create geometric shapes and movements.

The dance session was recorded at Los Angeles’ Millennium Dance Complex, a popular dance venue known for its celebrity cameos, including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera.

Jolie-Pitt has become well-known for her awe-inspiring dance moves. A TikTok fan page dedicated to the 16-year-old's dancing skills has over 18,000 followers, and recently a YouTube channel was started with the sole purpose of showcasing Jolie-Pitt's talents. While the channel is not verified, it has over 13,500 subscribers.

Jolie-Pitt is one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children. The former couple, who split in 2016, also have Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. Maddox was adopted from Cambodia, Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia and Pax was adopted from Vietnam. Jolie and Pitt's divorce was finalized in 2019, however they are still facing legal battles, including a custody disagreement and a fight over a winery the two once shared.

Jolie-Pitt showed signs she's destined for the stage at an early age, her mom said. In a 2010 interview with Vanity Fair, Jolie said the then-4-year-old Shiloh was one of the "most playful people you’ll ever meet."

"Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer," Jolie added. "I used to get dressed up in costumes and jump around.”

Dancing isn't Jolie-Pitt's only skill, either. In 2016, the teen lent her voice to Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing life to the character Po Shuai Shuai.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, showing off her dancing skills. (Hamilton Evans / YouTube)

Encouraging their children to express themselves and showcase their talents is something Jolie says is paramount to her parenting.

"As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us," the actress and advocate told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "I learn from their strength."

