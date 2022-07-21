Shiloh man arrested after pursuits in Hayesville and Ashland

Police

ASHLAND – Ashland County law enforcement arrested a Shiloh man Thursday morning after pursuits and tips took police from Hayesville to the City of Ashland, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at state Route 60 and Kimber Lane in Hayesville on Wednesday at 5:29 p.m.

That's when the driver, identified as Caleb Hale of Shiloh, parked in a driveway and ran into a wooded area, according to the release, which notes the search for him was soon called off due to severe weather.

The three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody by the Sheriff's Office. Police said drugs were found in the car, the release said.

Suspect had felony warrants from Shelby, Adult Parole

After learning his identity, law enforcement discovered Hale had multiple active felony warrants from the Shelby Police Department in Richland County and the Adult Parole Authority, the press release noted.

Police received information at 1:43 a.m. Thursday that Hale was at a BellStore in Ashland.

Deputies and police officers located a nearby still-running four-wheeler that was later reported stolen from Hayesville, according to Ashland Police. Items Hale had purchased from BellStore were found on the vehicle.

Six hours later at 7:48 a.m., deputies located him at Lee Avenue and Main Street where they pursued him on foot, taking him into custody.

A canister of white pills was found near the spot where he was arrested, police said.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: