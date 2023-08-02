Shiloh police calls, Aug. 2 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
July 24
9:03 a.m. 100 Block of South Main Street – Criminal damage to property
2:17 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident - over $500
9:45 p.m. 100 Block of Sir Lawrence Drive – Motor vehicle theft
July 25
10:23 a.m. 300 Block of Tailfeather Drive – Sex offender registration - failure to register
1:26 p.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Suspicious activity/circumstance
2:08 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Domestic battery
4:20 p.m. 3200 Block of Four Pines Lane – Motor vehicle theft
July 26
10:33 a.m. 2200 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Found property
1:30 p.m. 1100 Block of Blue Springs Plaza – Deceptive practices - bad checks
3:16 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Retail theft
7:20 p.m. Golden Spring Parkway and North Green Mount Road – Driving while drivers license is suspended
7:43 p.m. First block of York Port Drive – Criminal damage to property
July 27
2:11 p.m. Anderson Lane and Antiquity Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license
8:39 p.m. North Illinois Street and Lincoln Highway – Assist other agency - K9
9:47 p.m. 400 Block of South Main Street – Assist other agency
July 28
12:46 a.m. 800 Block of Metro Plaza Lane – Assist other agency
12:08 p.m. 100 Block of Shiloh Ridge – Informational
12:23 p.m. First block of West Waters Edge Drive – Civil matter
4:51 p.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
July 29
4:52 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Battery
July 30
100 Block of Warrior Way – Criminal damage to property
5:22 p.m. 4300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run
7:05 p.m. Cross Street and Oak Street – Order of protection short form notification
8:37 p.m. 2700 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Assist other agency - EMS