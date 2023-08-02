Shiloh police calls, Aug. 2 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·2 min read

Shiloh Police Calls

July 24

9:03 a.m. 100 Block of South Main Street – Criminal damage to property

2:17 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident - over $500

9:45 p.m. 100 Block of Sir Lawrence Drive – Motor vehicle theft

July 25

10:23 a.m. 300 Block of Tailfeather Drive – Sex offender registration - failure to register

1:26 p.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Suspicious activity/circumstance

2:08 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Domestic battery

4:20 p.m. 3200 Block of Four Pines Lane – Motor vehicle theft

July 26

10:33 a.m. 2200 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Found property

1:30 p.m. 1100 Block of Blue Springs Plaza – Deceptive practices - bad checks

3:16 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Retail theft

7:20 p.m. Golden Spring Parkway and North Green Mount Road – Driving while drivers license is suspended

7:43 p.m. First block of York Port Drive – Criminal damage to property

July 27

2:11 p.m. Anderson Lane and Antiquity Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license

8:39 p.m. North Illinois Street and Lincoln Highway – Assist other agency - K9

9:47 p.m. 400 Block of South Main Street – Assist other agency

July 28

12:46 a.m. 800 Block of Metro Plaza Lane – Assist other agency

12:08 p.m. 100 Block of Shiloh Ridge – Informational

12:23 p.m. First block of West Waters Edge Drive – Civil matter

4:51 p.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

July 29

4:52 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Battery

July 30

100 Block of Warrior Way – Criminal damage to property

5:22 p.m. 4300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run

7:05 p.m. Cross Street and Oak Street – Order of protection short form notification

8:37 p.m. 2700 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Assist other agency - EMS