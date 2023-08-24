Shiloh police calls, Aug. 24 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
Aug. 14
12:02 a.m. 600 Block of Plankway Court – Battery
11:56 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Possession of another’s credit/debit/ID card with intent to defraud or use/sell/transfer
3:50 p.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Warrant arrest
6:56 p.m. 2300 Block of Coniferous Drive – Criminal damage to property
Aug. 15
3:41 p.m. 2500 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Suicidal subject
Aug. 16
9:45 a.m. 100 Block of Twin Oaks Drive – Lost property
9:54 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Found property
10:49 p.m. 200 Block of South Main Street – Warrant - in state
11:34 p.m. First block of Ramona Drive – Domestic battery
Aug. 17
9:25 a.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license
12:19 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Harassment through electronic communications
4:46 p.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500
5:33 p.m. 4200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
Aug. 18
10:57 a.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Domestic disturbance
6:10 p.m. 300 Block of West Waters Edge Drive – Dometic battery
Aug. 19
12:06 a.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – DUI - under the influence of drugs
2:20 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Burglary - building
11:11 a.m. First block of York Port Drive – Vicious dog - allowing/keeping/harboring
3:20 p.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Soliciting without a permit
3:56 p.m. 2300 Block of Hagen Lake Estates – Informational
8:50 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Retail theft
9:05 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Assist other agency - Police
Aug. 20
2 a.m. Old Paris Avenue and Paris Avenue – Assist other agency - K9
4:26 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – DUI - under the influence of alcohol
11:07 a.m. First block of Kinney Drive – Domestic disturbance
1:23 p.m. 100 Block of Tobias Drive – Well being check
1:55 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
6:20 p.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Retail theft