Shiloh police calls, Aug. 24 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·2 min read
0

Shiloh Police Calls

Aug. 14

12:02 a.m. 600 Block of Plankway Court – Battery

11:56 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Possession of another’s credit/debit/ID card with intent to defraud or use/sell/transfer

3:50 p.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Warrant arrest

6:56 p.m. 2300 Block of Coniferous Drive – Criminal damage to property

Aug. 15

3:41 p.m. 2500 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Suicidal subject

Aug. 16

9:45 a.m. 100 Block of Twin Oaks Drive – Lost property

9:54 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Found property

10:49 p.m. 200 Block of South Main Street – Warrant - in state

11:34 p.m. First block of Ramona Drive – Domestic battery

Aug. 17

9:25 a.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license

12:19 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Harassment through electronic communications

4:46 p.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500

5:33 p.m. 4200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

Aug. 18

10:57 a.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Domestic disturbance

6:10 p.m. 300 Block of West Waters Edge Drive – Dometic battery

Aug. 19

12:06 a.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – DUI - under the influence of drugs

2:20 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Burglary - building

11:11 a.m. First block of York Port Drive – Vicious dog - allowing/keeping/harboring

3:20 p.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Soliciting without a permit

3:56 p.m. 2300 Block of Hagen Lake Estates – Informational

8:50 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Retail theft

9:05 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Assist other agency - Police

Aug. 20

2 a.m. Old Paris Avenue and Paris Avenue – Assist other agency - K9

4:26 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – DUI - under the influence of alcohol

11:07 a.m. First block of Kinney Drive – Domestic disturbance

1:23 p.m. 100 Block of Tobias Drive – Well being check

1:55 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

6:20 p.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Retail theft

Recommended Stories