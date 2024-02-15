Shiloh police calls, Feb. 15 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
Shiloh Police Calls

Feb. 5

8:13 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Lost property

9:10 a.m. 300 Block of Baltes Drive – Sex offender registration

3:56 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and San Mateo Drive – Warrant - in state

5:32 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Missing person

Feb. 6

10:24 p.m. Sarpy Road and Country Meadow Lane – Warrant arrest

Feb. 7

12:56 a.m. 2100 Block of Lebanon Avenue – DUI

8:46 p.m. North Illinois Street and Fountains Parkway – Assist other agency - K9

11:28 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Hunters Way – Driving with suspended/revoked license

Feb. 8

8:56 a.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Lost property

11:33 a.m. 100 Block of Aquarius Drive – Theft

8:14 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Retail theft

9:34 p.m. Cross Street and Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident - over $500

Feb. 9

2:53 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and San Mateo Drive – Warrant - in state

9:34 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Found property

10:34 p.m. 1200 Block of Simeon Drive – Aggravated assault

Feb. 10

2:27 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license

7:11 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road – Traffic accident - over $500

8:34 p.m. 2400 Block of Patrick Drive – Warrant arrest

Feb. 11

1:19 a.m. 100 Block of South Main Street – Warrant - in state

1:29 a.m. 1100 Block of North Green Mount Road – DUI

10:05 a.m. Lebanon Avenue and Williamsburg Drive – Warrant - in state

10:24 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - under $500

3:48 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Theft