Shiloh police calls, Feb. 15 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
Feb. 5
8:13 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Lost property
9:10 a.m. 300 Block of Baltes Drive – Sex offender registration
3:56 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and San Mateo Drive – Warrant - in state
5:32 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Missing person
Feb. 6
10:24 p.m. Sarpy Road and Country Meadow Lane – Warrant arrest
Feb. 7
12:56 a.m. 2100 Block of Lebanon Avenue – DUI
8:46 p.m. North Illinois Street and Fountains Parkway – Assist other agency - K9
11:28 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Hunters Way – Driving with suspended/revoked license
Feb. 8
8:56 a.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Lost property
11:33 a.m. 100 Block of Aquarius Drive – Theft
8:14 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Retail theft
9:34 p.m. Cross Street and Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident - over $500
Feb. 9
2:53 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and San Mateo Drive – Warrant - in state
9:34 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Found property
10:34 p.m. 1200 Block of Simeon Drive – Aggravated assault
Feb. 10
2:27 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license
7:11 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road – Traffic accident - over $500
8:34 p.m. 2400 Block of Patrick Drive – Warrant arrest
Feb. 11
1:19 a.m. 100 Block of South Main Street – Warrant - in state
1:29 a.m. 1100 Block of North Green Mount Road – DUI
10:05 a.m. Lebanon Avenue and Williamsburg Drive – Warrant - in state
10:24 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - under $500
3:48 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Theft