Shiloh police calls, July 6 edition
June 26
7:27 a.m. Lebanon Avenue and North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500
10:42 a.m. 2600 Block of Piper Hills Drive – Lost property
11:24 a.m. Maple Street and Shiloh Heights Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
6:13 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Theft - less than $500
7:50 p.m. 2200 Block of Deer Springs Trail – Traffic accident - over $500
10:03 p.m. 2200 Block of Rockwood Drive – Domestic battery
June 27
1:16 a.m. 100 Block of Designing Drive – Warrant - in state
8:59 a.m. 2600 Block of Meridian Lake Drive – Identity theft
10:47 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Shiloh Station West Road – Traffic accident - injury
3:38 p.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident - over $500
5:28 p.m. 2200 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Found property
9:11 p.m. 200 Block of Winthrop Drive – Warrant - in state
11:31 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Damaging city property
June 28
5:01 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Criminal damage to property
7:31 a.m. 200 Block of Locust Drive – Domestic battery
11:53 a.m. Cross Street and Frank Scott Parkway East – Warrant arrest
12:10 p.m. First block of Sierra Drive – Domestic battery
12:43 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Wingate Boulevard – Traffic accident - injury
1:55 p.m. 200 Block of Anderson Lane – Criminal damage to property
4:43 p.m. 200 Block of Anderson Lane – Criminal damage to property
June 29
1:28 a.m. Hartman Lane and Lebanon Avenue – No valid drivers license
10:23 a.m. South Main Street and Church Street – Possession of controlled substance
8:31 p.m. Sarpy Road and Biggs Drive – Driving while drivers license, permit is suspended
8:42 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road – Traffic accident - over $500
June 30
1:07 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Cromwell Lane – Traffic accident - over $500
July 1
2:11 a.m. Hartman Lane and Sandpiper Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license
7:15 a.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories
8:03 a.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Domestic disturbance
10:13 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Warrant arrest
July 2
1:36 a.m. 3400 Block of Caton Run Crossing – Missing person/adult female
12:46 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
3:28 p.m. 100 Block of Eagles Landing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
7 p.m. 1100 Block of North Green Mount Road – Warrant arrest
7:01 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Southwind Drive – Warrant arrest
July 3
7:20 a.m. 100 Block of South Main Street – Retail theft
11:03 a.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Traffic accident - over $500
4:35 p.m. 3500 Block of Harbor Way – Violation of order of protection
6:51 p.m. Maple Street and Air Mobility Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license
7:21 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Traffic accident - over $500
10:55 p.m. First block of Twin Oaks Drive – Lost property
July 4
11:41 a.m. Greystone Estates Parkway and North Green Mount Road – Found property
July 5
2:01 a.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Overdose - Narcan used
9:29 a.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
10:04 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Theft - less than $500
July 6
9:25 a.m. 3400 Block of Caton Run Crossing – Informational
11:23 a.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Aggravated unlawful use of weapon
12:19 p.m. 1000 Block of North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500
July 7
4:19 a.m. 100 Block of Wingate Boulevard – Death investigation - natural causes
11:37 a.m. 100 Block of Christine Drive – Deceptive practices - general deception
5:26 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Criminal trespass to real property
9:32 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Innsbruck Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license
July 8
8:32 a.m. Lebanon Avenue and North Green Mount Road – Expired drivers license
11:44 a.m. 300 Block of Baltes Drive – Warrant arrest
11:57 a.m. 2300 Block of of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Trespass warning
2:45 p.m. 100 Block of Harbor Pointe – Domestic battery
5:43 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
6:59 p.m. 2200 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Informational
7:01 p.m. 1200 Block of Lakeview Lane – Assist other agency - K9
9:18 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Retail theft
July 9
1:55 a.m. 1500 Block of Boul Avenue – Assist other agency - K9
5:46 p.m. 2600 Block of Pipers Court – Informational
8:28 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Found property
9:57 p.m. Bobbie Drive and Maple Street – DUI - under the influence of alcohol
10:03 p.m. First block of Sarpy Road – Informational