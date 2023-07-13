Shiloh police calls, July 6 edition

Shiloh Police Calls

June 26

7:27 a.m. Lebanon Avenue and North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500

10:42 a.m. 2600 Block of Piper Hills Drive – Lost property

11:24 a.m. Maple Street and Shiloh Heights Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

6:13 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Theft - less than $500

7:50 p.m. 2200 Block of Deer Springs Trail – Traffic accident - over $500

10:03 p.m. 2200 Block of Rockwood Drive – Domestic battery

June 27

1:16 a.m. 100 Block of Designing Drive – Warrant - in state

8:59 a.m. 2600 Block of Meridian Lake Drive – Identity theft

10:47 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Shiloh Station West Road – Traffic accident - injury

3:38 p.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident - over $500

5:28 p.m. 2200 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Found property

9:11 p.m. 200 Block of Winthrop Drive – Warrant - in state

11:31 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Damaging city property

June 28

5:01 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Criminal damage to property

7:31 a.m. 200 Block of Locust Drive – Domestic battery

11:53 a.m. Cross Street and Frank Scott Parkway East – Warrant arrest

12:10 p.m. First block of Sierra Drive – Domestic battery

12:43 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Wingate Boulevard – Traffic accident - injury

1:55 p.m. 200 Block of Anderson Lane – Criminal damage to property

4:43 p.m. 200 Block of Anderson Lane – Criminal damage to property

June 29

1:28 a.m. Hartman Lane and Lebanon Avenue – No valid drivers license

10:23 a.m. South Main Street and Church Street – Possession of controlled substance

8:31 p.m. Sarpy Road and Biggs Drive – Driving while drivers license, permit is suspended

8:42 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road – Traffic accident - over $500

June 30

1:07 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Cromwell Lane – Traffic accident - over $500

July 1

2:11 a.m. Hartman Lane and Sandpiper Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license

7:15 a.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories

8:03 a.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Domestic disturbance

10:13 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Warrant arrest

July 2

1:36 a.m. 3400 Block of Caton Run Crossing – Missing person/adult female

12:46 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500

3:28 p.m. 100 Block of Eagles Landing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

7 p.m. 1100 Block of North Green Mount Road – Warrant arrest

7:01 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Southwind Drive – Warrant arrest

July 3

7:20 a.m. 100 Block of South Main Street – Retail theft

11:03 a.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Traffic accident - over $500

4:35 p.m. 3500 Block of Harbor Way – Violation of order of protection

6:51 p.m. Maple Street and Air Mobility Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license

7:21 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Traffic accident - over $500

10:55 p.m. First block of Twin Oaks Drive – Lost property

July 4

11:41 a.m. Greystone Estates Parkway and North Green Mount Road – Found property

July 5

2:01 a.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Overdose - Narcan used

9:29 a.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

10:04 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Theft - less than $500

July 6

9:25 a.m. 3400 Block of Caton Run Crossing – Informational

11:23 a.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Aggravated unlawful use of weapon

12:19 p.m. 1000 Block of North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500

July 7

4:19 a.m. 100 Block of Wingate Boulevard – Death investigation - natural causes

11:37 a.m. 100 Block of Christine Drive – Deceptive practices - general deception

5:26 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Criminal trespass to real property

9:32 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Innsbruck Lane – Driving with suspended/revoked license

July 8

8:32 a.m. Lebanon Avenue and North Green Mount Road – Expired drivers license

11:44 a.m. 300 Block of Baltes Drive – Warrant arrest

11:57 a.m. 2300 Block of of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Trespass warning

2:45 p.m. 100 Block of Harbor Pointe – Domestic battery

5:43 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

6:59 p.m. 2200 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Informational

7:01 p.m. 1200 Block of Lakeview Lane – Assist other agency - K9

9:18 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Retail theft

July 9

1:55 a.m. 1500 Block of Boul Avenue – Assist other agency - K9

5:46 p.m. 2600 Block of Pipers Court – Informational

8:28 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Found property

9:57 p.m. Bobbie Drive and Maple Street – DUI - under the influence of alcohol

10:03 p.m. First block of Sarpy Road – Informational