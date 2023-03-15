Shiloh Police Calls, March 16
March 6
1:30 p.m. Caton Run Crossing and North Green Mount Road – Driving with suspended/revoked license
2:01 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Cross Street – Traffic accident - over $500
March 7
4000 Block of Sassafras Lane – Sex offender registration
2:50 p.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Domestic battery
March 8
7:51 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Criminal trespass to vehicles
10:20 a.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Motor vehicle theft
10:50 a.m. 1200 Block of High Valley Lane – Criminal trespass to vehicles
3:20 p.m. 2500 Block of Westinghouse Drive – Informational
3:24 p.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Criminal damage to property
5:03 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Traffic accident - over $500
March 9
7:10 a.m. 2300 Block of Parkland Boulevard – Death investigation - natural causes
7:35 a.m. 3700 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Cruel treatment of animals
1:13 p.m. 3300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Public indecency
8:46 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Assist other agency
4:18 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
4:25 p.m. 900 Block of North Green Mount Road – Civil matter
8:34 p.m. Whiteside Drive and Lebanon Avenue – No valid drivers license
11:39 a.m. 3500 Block of Langford Lane – Civil matter
March 11
12:42 a.m. Interstate 64 and North Green Mount Road – DUI - under the influence of alcohol
12:54 a.m. First block of Sarpy Road – Domestic battery
6:58 a.m. Cascade Lake Drive and North Green Mount Road – Operation of vehicle with suspended registration
10:52 a.m. 1100 Block of Berg Boulevard – Motor vehicle theft
2:05 p.m. 4300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Trespass warning
2:17 p.m. 1100 Block of Berg Boulevard – Motor vehicle theft
March 12
1:59 a.m. 800 Block of Metro Plaza Lane – Domestic battery
6:15 a.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Alcohol; possession/consumption by a minor
7:13 a.m. 3100 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Case created in error
12:09 p.m. 3200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
2:32 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Springbrook Drive – No valid drivers license
2:51 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Trespass warning