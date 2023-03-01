Shiloh Police Calls, March 2 edition

Shiloh Police Calls

Feb. 20

2:57 a.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Warrant - in state

9:51 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Fortune Boulevard – No valid drivers license

11:31 a.m. Regency Park and North Green Mount Road – Driving with suspended/revoked license

1:32 p.m. 2200 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Violation of order of protection

6:55 p.m. 1100 Block of North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

9:03 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Disorderly conduct

9:53 p.m. 100 Block of High Street – Theft

Feb. 21

7 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500

9:17 a.m. 200 Block of Janus Court – Criminal damage to property

11:46 a.m. 2700 Block of Crimson View Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license

3:03 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Traffic accident - over $500

4:18 p.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Burglary - motor vehicle

4:19 p.m. First block of Sarpy Road – Domestic battery

Feb. 22

8:57 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Injury to officer

11:31 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Hartfield Lane – Canceled/revoked/suspended registration

12 p.m. 100 Block of Twin Oaks Drive – Missing person/juvenile male

7:50 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Caton Run Crossing – Warrant - in state

9:47 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Driving with suspended/revoked license

Feb. 23

1:15 a.m. 2100 Block of Clairmont Drive – Motor vehicle theft

4:15 p.m. 300 Block of North Main Street – Suspicious activity/circumstance

5:15 p.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Burglary - motor vehicle

6:49 p.m. 100 Block of Twin Oaks Drive – Domestic battery

7:19 p.m. 3300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Trespass warning

Feb. 24

9:13 a.m. 1600 Block of Hartman Lane – Abandonment of motor vehicle/towed

10:38 a.m. 100 Block of Christine Drive – Death investigation

11:43 a.m. 3200 Block of Hunters Way – Warrant - in state

12:03 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident - over $500

1:38 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500

7:41 p.m. Hartman Lane and Strawbridge Drive – Speeding 21-30 mph above limit

8:14 p.m. 2200 Block of Rockwood Drive – Child custody dispute

Feb. 25

1:18 p.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Canceled/revoked/suspended registration

2:58 p.m. St. John Drive and Morrison Drive – Warrant arrest

Feb. 26

8:29 a.m. 3400 Block of Middlebury Way – Motor vehicle theft

6:05 p.m. 3800 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Found property

