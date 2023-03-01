Shiloh Police Calls, March 2 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
Feb. 20
2:57 a.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Warrant - in state
9:51 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Fortune Boulevard – No valid drivers license
11:31 a.m. Regency Park and North Green Mount Road – Driving with suspended/revoked license
1:32 p.m. 2200 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Violation of order of protection
6:55 p.m. 1100 Block of North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
9:03 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Disorderly conduct
9:53 p.m. 100 Block of High Street – Theft
Feb. 21
7 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
9:17 a.m. 200 Block of Janus Court – Criminal damage to property
11:46 a.m. 2700 Block of Crimson View Drive – Driving with suspended/revoked license
3:03 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Traffic accident - over $500
4:18 p.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Burglary - motor vehicle
4:19 p.m. First block of Sarpy Road – Domestic battery
Feb. 22
8:57 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Injury to officer
11:31 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Hartfield Lane – Canceled/revoked/suspended registration
12 p.m. 100 Block of Twin Oaks Drive – Missing person/juvenile male
7:50 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Caton Run Crossing – Warrant - in state
9:47 p.m. 1400 Block of Cross Street – Driving with suspended/revoked license
Feb. 23
1:15 a.m. 2100 Block of Clairmont Drive – Motor vehicle theft
4:15 p.m. 300 Block of North Main Street – Suspicious activity/circumstance
5:15 p.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Burglary - motor vehicle
6:49 p.m. 100 Block of Twin Oaks Drive – Domestic battery
7:19 p.m. 3300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Trespass warning
Feb. 24
9:13 a.m. 1600 Block of Hartman Lane – Abandonment of motor vehicle/towed
10:38 a.m. 100 Block of Christine Drive – Death investigation
11:43 a.m. 3200 Block of Hunters Way – Warrant - in state
12:03 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident - over $500
1:38 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
7:41 p.m. Hartman Lane and Strawbridge Drive – Speeding 21-30 mph above limit
8:14 p.m. 2200 Block of Rockwood Drive – Child custody dispute
Feb. 25
1:18 p.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Canceled/revoked/suspended registration
2:58 p.m. St. John Drive and Morrison Drive – Warrant arrest
Feb. 26
8:29 a.m. 3400 Block of Middlebury Way – Motor vehicle theft
6:05 p.m. 3800 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Found property