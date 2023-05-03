Shiloh police calls, May 4 edition

Reuters

(Reuters) -Police on Tuesday captured a man suspected of shooting five Texas neighbors to death and leading multiple agencies on a four-day manhunt, after a tip led them to a home in a nearby town where he was caught hiding beneath laundry, officials said. The bloodshed erupted on Friday after neighbors asked the suspect to stop firing his semiautomatic rifle in his yard because it kept their baby awake. The suspect had been identified as Francisco Oropesa, 38, a Mexican national who immigration officials said had been deported from the United States four times since 2009.