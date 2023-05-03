Shiloh police calls, May 4 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
April 24
12:04 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Driving with suspended/revoked license
1:31 a.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Warrant arrest
6:44 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Damage to property
8:28 p.m. First block of Eagle Drive – Domestic battery
11:27 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Retail theft
April 25
6:51 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Bridgewater Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
3:48 p.m. 500 Block of East Waters Edge Drive – Domestic disturbance
4:35 p.m. 300 Block of Radcliff Road – Deceptive practices - general deception
5 p.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Ammunition/Weapons disposal
6:42 p.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Damage to property
8:06 p.m. 100 Block of Twin Oaks Drive – Harassment through electronic communication
April 26
9:57 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Domestic disturbance
1:44 p.m. 1400 Block of Centerpoint Circle – Assist other agency
4:05 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Auffenberg Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500
5:53 p.m. 3000 Block of East B Street Road – Assist other agency - K9
April 27
2:02 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Warrant arrest
6:41 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – Criminal trespass to vehicles
8:38 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – No valid drivers license
11:59 a.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
2:29 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Fortune Boulevard – Traffic accident - over $500
3:23 p.m. 300 Block of Radcliff Road – Death investigation - natural causes
April 28
12:06 a.m. 600 Block of East Waters Edge Drive – Violation of order of protection
7:55 a.m. Hartman Lane and Haverford Drive – Warrant arrest
5:03 p.m. 400 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Soliciting without a permit
9:48 p.m. 1700 Block of Beck Lane – Suspicious activity/circumstance
April 29
1:44 a.m. 880 Block of Metro Plaza Lane – Assist other agency - EMS
1:14 p.m. Lowell Court and North Main Street – Warrant arrest
6:22 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – No valid drivers license
10:21 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Driving with suspended/revoked license
April 30
10:44 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Custody dispute
9:44 p.m. 200 Block of Beauregard Drive – Suicidal subject