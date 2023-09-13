Shiloh police calls, Sept. 14 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
Sept. 4
1:36 a.m. Greystone Estates Parkway and North Green Mount Road – Fleeing/Attempt to elude police
8:34 a.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Warrant - in state
11:02 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Traffic accident - under $500 (private property)
11:09 a.m. 100 Block of Oak Street – Deceptive practices - general deception
1:32 p.m. 300 Block of Goalby Drive – Damage to property (non-criminal)
6:25 p.m. 1400 Block of Centerpoint Circle – Criminal damage to property
10:06 p.m. 200 Block of Lowell Court – Domestic disturbance
Sept. 5
3:59 a.m. Hartman Lane and Kingsley Drive – Fleeing/Attempt to elude police
8:35 a.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Criminal damage to property
2:37 p.m. 200 Block of Venus Drive – Sexual exploitation of a child
9:20 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Golden Spring Parkway – Traffic accident - over $500
Sept. 6
1:56 p.m. 3600 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Aggravated assault
8:48 p.m. Strawbridge Drive and Hartman Lane – No valid drivers license
Sept. 8
3:51 a.m. 500 Block of North Green Mount Road – Possession of a stolen firearm
10:43 a.m. 3200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Criminal damage to property
11:03 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Lost property
11:43 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Trespass warning
Sept. 9
7:30 a.m. 3100 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Missing person
9:45 a.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Damage to property
11 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Warrant - in state
12:21 p.m. Thouvenot Lane and Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - over $500
1:13 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Central Park Drive – Traffic accident - over $500
9:19 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Resisting or obstructing a peace officer
11:07 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Found property
Sept. 10
10:02 a.m. 300 Block of Westline Court – Domestic disturbance
10:12 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500