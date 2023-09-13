Shiloh police calls, Sept. 14 edition

Shiloh Police Calls

Sept. 4

1:36 a.m. Greystone Estates Parkway and North Green Mount Road – Fleeing/Attempt to elude police

8:34 a.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Warrant - in state

11:02 a.m. 1100 Block of Auffenberg Avenue – Traffic accident - under $500 (private property)

11:09 a.m. 100 Block of Oak Street – Deceptive practices - general deception

1:32 p.m. 300 Block of Goalby Drive – Damage to property (non-criminal)

6:25 p.m. 1400 Block of Centerpoint Circle – Criminal damage to property

10:06 p.m. 200 Block of Lowell Court – Domestic disturbance

Sept. 5

3:59 a.m. Hartman Lane and Kingsley Drive – Fleeing/Attempt to elude police

8:35 a.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Criminal damage to property

2:37 p.m. 200 Block of Venus Drive – Sexual exploitation of a child

9:20 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Golden Spring Parkway – Traffic accident - over $500

Sept. 6

1:56 p.m. 3600 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Aggravated assault

8:48 p.m. Strawbridge Drive and Hartman Lane – No valid drivers license

Sept. 8

3:51 a.m. 500 Block of North Green Mount Road – Possession of a stolen firearm

10:43 a.m. 3200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Criminal damage to property

11:03 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Lost property

11:43 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Trespass warning

Sept. 9

7:30 a.m. 3100 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Missing person

9:45 a.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Damage to property

11 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Warrant - in state

12:21 p.m. Thouvenot Lane and Hartman Lane – Traffic accident - over $500

1:13 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Central Park Drive – Traffic accident - over $500

9:19 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

11:07 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Found property

Sept. 10

10:02 a.m. 300 Block of Westline Court – Domestic disturbance

10:12 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident - over $500