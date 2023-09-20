Shiloh police calls, Sept. 21 edition
Shiloh police calls
Sept. 11
5:24 a.m. 100 Block of Wilson Creek Drive – Criminal damage to property
5:24 a.m. 100 Block of Wilson Creek Drive – Criminal trespass to vehicles
9:25 a.m. 300 Block of North Main Street – Trespass warning
1:18 p.m. St. John Drive and Lebanon Avenue – Operate motor vehicle/registration suspended for no insurance
1:46 p.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident - over $500
5:07 p.m. First block of Park Drive – Prohibited acts in parks
Sept. 12
9:56 a.m. 3300 Green Mount Crossing Drive – Criminal sexual abuse
2:35 p.m. 1400 Block of Centerpoint Circle – Burglary - motor vehicle
Sept. 13
11:04 a.m. 4000 Block of Sassafras Lane – Suicidal subject
12:19 p.m. 900 Block of Mayfair – Deceptive practices - bad checks
7:07 p.m. 900 Block of Fox Glenn Lane – Warrant - in state
Sept. 14
2:09 p.m. 600 Block of Country Meadow Lane – Domestic disturbance
9:11 p.m. 2200 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Theft of lost or mislaid property
Sept. 15
6:26 a.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Damage to property (non-criminal)
12:33 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Avenue – Sex offender registration
2:22 p.m. Green Mount Crossing Drive and North Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - hit and run
4:42 p.m. 1400 Block of Centerpoint Circle – Burglary - motor vehicle
8 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Westinghouse Drive – DUI - under the influence of alcohol
11:09 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Central Park Drive – Assist other agency - K9
Sept. 16
6:45 a.m. North Main Street and Julius Drive – Animal complaint
Sept. 17
3:07 a.m. 700 Block of North Green Mount Road – Aggravated fleeing and eluding - 21 mph over the limit
7:36 a.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Domestic disturbance
7:56 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Hartman Lane – No valid drivers license