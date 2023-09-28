Shiloh police calls, Sept. 28 edition
Shiloh Police Calls
Sept. 18
1:19 a.m. Lebanon Avenue and Sir Lawrence Drive – Abandonment of motor vehicle/towed
2:13 p.m. 1800 Block of Messinger Trail – Found property
4:24 p.m. First block of Acorn Lake Drive – Found property
8:26 p.m. 4300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Citizen arrest
Sept. 19
2:58 p.m. 2400 Block of Patrick Drive – Informational
Sept. 20
12:09 a.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Domestic disturbance
5:38 a.m. 300 Block of Biggs Drive – Motor vehicle theft
7:08 a.m. 400 Block of South Main Street – Battery
8:08 a.m. 2600 Block of Cambury Court – Motor vehicle theft
9:25 p.m. State Route 157 and Old Bunkum Road – Assist other agency - K9
Sept. 21
1:32 a.m. Hartman Lane and Rockwood Drive – Possession of cannabis - more than 10 grams but less than 30 grams
12:37 p.m. 300 Block of Johnson Road – Use of credit/debit card with intent to defraud
3:36 p.m. 2700 Block of Cascade Lake Drive – Financial exploitation of elderly
11:26 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Grand Summit Boulevard – DUI - alcohol/drug/intoxicating compound
Sept. 22
1:49 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Hunters Way – No valid drivers license
2:10 a.m. Innsbruck Lane and Lebanon Avenue – No valid drivers license
11 a.m. 1100 Block of Hampshire Lane – Criminal damage to property
5:11 p.m. 3200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run
Sept. 23
11:14 a.m. 600 Block of Plankway Court – Suspicious activity/circumstance
2:40 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)
3:09 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Informational
Sept. 24
5:15 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Assist other agency - police