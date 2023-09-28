Shiloh police calls, Sept. 28 edition

Shiloh Police Calls

Sept. 18

1:19 a.m. Lebanon Avenue and Sir Lawrence Drive – Abandonment of motor vehicle/towed

2:13 p.m. 1800 Block of Messinger Trail – Found property

4:24 p.m. First block of Acorn Lake Drive – Found property

8:26 p.m. 4300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Citizen arrest

Sept. 19

2:58 p.m. 2400 Block of Patrick Drive – Informational

Sept. 20

12:09 a.m. 500 Block of Williamsburg Drive – Domestic disturbance

5:38 a.m. 300 Block of Biggs Drive – Motor vehicle theft

7:08 a.m. 400 Block of South Main Street – Battery

8:08 a.m. 2600 Block of Cambury Court – Motor vehicle theft

9:25 p.m. State Route 157 and Old Bunkum Road – Assist other agency - K9

Sept. 21

1:32 a.m. Hartman Lane and Rockwood Drive – Possession of cannabis - more than 10 grams but less than 30 grams

12:37 p.m. 300 Block of Johnson Road – Use of credit/debit card with intent to defraud

3:36 p.m. 2700 Block of Cascade Lake Drive – Financial exploitation of elderly

11:26 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Grand Summit Boulevard – DUI - alcohol/drug/intoxicating compound

Sept. 22

1:49 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Hunters Way – No valid drivers license

2:10 a.m. Innsbruck Lane and Lebanon Avenue – No valid drivers license

11 a.m. 1100 Block of Hampshire Lane – Criminal damage to property

5:11 p.m. 3200 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run

Sept. 23

11:14 a.m. 600 Block of Plankway Court – Suspicious activity/circumstance

2:40 p.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - over $500 (private property)

3:09 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Informational

Sept. 24

5:15 p.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Assist other agency - police