Shiloh police investigate armed robbery of convenience store

Shiloh police officers are investigating an armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store.

Two suspects, including one who displayed a handgun, robbed the gas station shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

The suspect with the handgun entered the store and demanded money and merchandise from the clerk while the second suspect held open the front door of the store at 105 S. Main St.

The clerk was not hurt and called 911 after the suspects left the store.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not released.

Surveillance video shows the suspects apparently escaped in a small, dark colored car that left the store at a high rate of speed, police said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the robbery.

The news release did not list what was taken from the store.

Investigators could not be reached for comment about whether the Shiloh armed robbery is connected to a Circle K armed robbery reported in Belleville this week.

Anyone with information about the Shiloh armed robbery is asked to call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

O’Fallon officers assisted Shiloh in the investigation.