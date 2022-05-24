Shiloh Police investigating the disappearance of teen

Shiloh Police are investigating the disappearance of a St. Clair County teen.

On Tuesday, May, 24, 2022, at around 9:45 a.m. Shiloh Police Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Pebble Brook Lane in Shiloh, Illinois about a missing juvenile.

Jack R. Schottel, 16, is a white male, 5-feet, 9-inches and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing. Schottel is believed to have left on foot carrying a black back pack, according to the Shiloh Police Department.

Schottel was last seen at home at approximately 8:05 a.m.

Anyone who has spotted Schottel or has information is asked to call the Shiloh Police at 618-632-9047.