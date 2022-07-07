Shiloh Police are looking for gunman who shot a teenager. Here’s what we know

A teenager in Shiloh was injured Wednesday afternoon when three people in a small SUV ``shot many rounds” along Coniferous Drive then fled, abandoning the vehicle in Pontoon Beach, according to police.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released nor was his identity.

The shooting happened about 2:30 in the 2400 block of Coniferous.

“ A caller advised the Communications Center that subjects in a Silver Dodge Nitro shot many rounds and fled westbound on Coniferous and that one person had been shot,” a release from the Shiloh Police Department states.

Officers found the youth lying in a yard between houses and treated his wound until EMS arrived, the release states. Officers also recovered a firearm.

The release states that officers believe this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspects know each other. The release did not mention a possible motive.

O’Fallon police officers saw the vehicle and began following it along Interstate 64 westbound. The SUV was abandoned on Illinois 162 in Pontoon Beach and the three people ran away.

Authorities seized the vehicle, which will be searched once they receive a warrant, the release states.

No full suspect descriptions were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Flynn at (618) 632-9047.