Shimao Selloff Deepens After Downgrade: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.’s dollar bond losses slumped Thursday as the Chinese property developer missed some trust payments and suffered a fresh credit rating downgrade.

The developer’s 4.75% note due July tumbled 12.4 cents on the dollar and was headed for a record closing low. Shimao’s long-term corporate family rating was dropped deeper into junk by Moody’s Investors Service, to a level that may prompt forced selling by investors unable to hold such-rated debt. Dollar notes issued by peer Logan Group Co. also plunged, poised to set all-time lows and record declines themselves.

Both builders’ stocks fell at least 11% Thursday in Hong Kong as a Bloomberg Intelligence index of Chinese developers dropped 4.5%.

China reiterated its policy stance that houses are for living in and not for speculation, adding that authorities won’t use the property market as short-term economic stimulus. At a press conference, the country’s vice housing minister also said the government will “firmly” handle risks to housing project delivery caused by some developers’ debt defaults.

Key Developments:

China’s Trust Companies Have More Exposure to Property: Moody’s

China Reaffirms Houses Are for Living in, Not for Speculation

Zhenro Says 95% of Presales Cash Restricted, Expects Eased Rules

Evergrande Billionaire Nears Test of His Status in Party Elite

Trust Firms Have More Exposure to Property: Moody’s (3:27 p.m. HK)

China’s property market stress could push up delinquencies in the trust plan assets of trust companies and may lead to the firms having to compensate investors, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Exposure to property developers, low capitalization and operational issues -- particularly in terms of corporate governance -- makes trust firms vulnerable, analysts led by Lan Wang wrote in a note dated Monday.

Logan’s Dollar Bonds on Track for Record Lows (3:26 p.m. HK)

Logan’s dollar bonds plunged Thursday to what would be record closing lows amid broader weakness in among Chinese developers.

The builder’s 5.25% dollar bond due 2023 dropped 12.7 cents on the dollar to 54.5 cents, on pace for biggest decline since Jan. 17, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices as of 3:04pm in Hong Kong.

China Reaffirms Houses Are for Living in, Not for Speculation (12:16 p.m. HK)

China won’t use the property market as short-term stimulus for the economy, Ni Hong, vice minister of Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said at a press conference in Beijing Thursday.

The government will maintain continuity and stability in housing market controls and aim for better coordinated and more targeted policies, Ni said, adding that the authorities will “firmly” deal with risks of overdue housing project delivery caused by debt defaults of some developers.

Zhenro Says 95% of Presales Cash Restricted (12:14 p.m. HK)

Zhenro Properties Group Ltd.’s executives told investors during calls Wednesday and Thursday that 95% of cash in the developer’s presales escrow accounts has been restricted, according to investors who took part in the calls.

Company officials said eased rules are expected in about three to six months, adding that the firm aims to dispose of some assets to alleviate liquidity stress.

Shimao Bonds Drop as Downgrade Risks Forced Selling (11:38 a.m. HK)

The notes have erased nearly all recent gains as missed trust payments and a credit rating downgrade revive concern about the firm’s financial health. The developer’s long-term corporate family rating was slashed deeper into junk to Caa1 by Moody’s Investors Service late Wednesday.

Shimao, Sunac Lead Declines in China High-Yield Dollar Bonds (10:20 a.m. HK)

China high-yield dollar bonds fell 1-2 cents on the dollar Thursday morning, with declines led by developers Shimao and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. Sunac’s 6.65% note due 2024 fell 3.6 cents to 49.8 cents, putting this week’s slide at 7.4 cents.

Evergrande Billionaire Nears Test of His Status in Party Elite (8:19 a.m. HK)

China Evergrande Group Chairman Hui Ka Yan will face a fresh test of his status in the Communist Party as a top government advisory body that counts the billionaire as a member is having its annual convention next week.

Whether Hui will show up at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is a key question among investors eager for signs about his fate and his empire.

E-House Dollar Bond Slides After S&P Downgrade (7:44 a.m. HK)

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Ltd.’s dollar note due April fell Wednesday, after S&P Global Ratings lowered the firm’s long-term issuer credit rating to CCC from B.

S&P said the negative outlook on the long-term rating reflects the view that the real estate agency operator faces heightened pressure for the repayment of the bond. “Liquidity is deteriorating and the company now faces a potential liquidity crunch,” S&P said.

Jingrui Holdings Cut to Caa2 by Moody’s (7:33 a.m. HK)

Jingrui Holdings Ltd.’s long-term corporate family rating was downgraded by Moody’s Investors Service to Caa2 from B3. The property developer’s outlook remains negative.

Moody’s said its decision reflects Jingrui’s “heightened liquidity risk, following its proposed exchange offer and consent solicitation to its noteholders.” The negative outlook indicates the “uncertainty over the company’s ability to address all its near-term debt maturities amid challenging funding conditions.”

