Shimao Defaults on Trust Loan, R&F Bonds Sink: Evergrande Update

Sofia Horta e Costa and Kevin Kingsbury
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Credit Trust Co. said a unit of developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. has defaulted on a trust product with 645 million yuan ($101 million) of overdue payment, according to a notice sent to investors seen by Bloomberg.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China Credit Trust demanded early repayment on the product after the developer failed to meet installment requirements, according to the notice. Shimao dollar bonds fell at least 10 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, Guangzhou R&F Properties Co.’s bonds slumped after the developer warned it’s struggling to find sufficient funds to partially repay a note maturing next week. R&F said cash earmarked for a partial repayment offer may be materially less than the expected $300 million because of delays to some planned asset sales. “The Group is continuing to take active measures to shore up its liquidity position,” it said in an exchange filing.

R&F’s 5.875% dollar note due 2023 fell 7.9 cents to 28.7 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, set for its largest drop in five weeks.

Key Developments:

  • Shimao Pledges 265m Shares of Shanghai-Listed Unit for Loans

  • China Credit Trust Says Shimao Unit Defaulted on 645M Yuan Loan

  • Developers Lead Fresh Declines in China High Yield Dollar Bonds

  • China Seen Delaying Property Tax Trials Until Market Improves

  • Guangzhou R&F’s Bonds Plunge on Cash Worries as Deadline Looms

  • Evergrande’s Condemned Towers on China’s Hawaii Show Threat

  • Guangzhou R&F Sees Funds for Tender Offer Settlement Below $300m

  • Hard Landing in Property Market Would Crater China’s Economy

Shimao unit defaults on trust loan (4:24 p.m. HK)

Shimao is a guarantor of the trust product, which was originally due in less than three months, according to the notice.

China Credit Trust and Shimao did not immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for comment.

Developers’ dollar bonds drop (3:22 p.m. HK)

Chinese junk-rated dollar bonds fell 1-2 cents on the dollar on Thursday, with developers continuing to lead this week’s declines, according to credit traders.

Yuzhou Group Holding Co.’s bonds fell further, following REDD’s report that the developer has held talks with advisers about a possible debt swap and a deal of as much as 1.06 billion yuan to sell a property management business.

Property tax trials may be delayed, analysts predict (1:30 p.m. HK)

Analysts expect the government will hold off on expanding trials of a property tax. “Now may not be an appropriate time to launch the trials as the economy and the real-estate market are both under pressure,” said Liu Jianwen, a Peking University professor who is also the legal adviser to the Finance Ministry and legislative adviser to the standing committee of the National People’s Congress.

Huarong shares extend drop (11:52 a.m. HK)

Huarong shares sink as much as 25%, extending Wednesday’s 50% tumble to a record low after trading resumed for the first time in nine months.

R&F dollar bonds slump (10:59 a.m. HK)

The fresh worry following Guangzhou R&F’s statement Wednesday follows the company’s emergence last month as among the builders attempting to avoid bond default.

Its Easy Tactic unit proposed a six-month extension of the $725 million note maturing Jan. 13 and repayment options including holders getting 83 cents on the dollar. It subsequently said it planned to put about $300 million in escrow to help fund the bond repurchase through its tender offer, before saying Wednesday the amount could be “materially less.”

Zhenro granted credit line from Bank of China (7:41 a.m. HK)

A unit of Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. was recently granted a credit line of 9.14 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) by Bank of China Ltd., according to an exchange filing. Credit lines from China’s four largest lenders total almost 24 billion yuan, which Zhenro said shows full confidence in its solvency.

Shimao consolidates regional businesses (9:44 p.m. HK)

Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. is consolidating its regional investment departments as part of a corporate restructuring plan, The Paper reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo from the builder. It’s unclear how many jobs will be affected by the plan, which also involves closing a local office.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Atlantia Among Final Contenders for $1.1 Billion Siemens Traffic Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlantia SpA, the infrastructure firm backed by the billionaire Benetton family, is one of the final contenders to acquire Siemens AG’s traffic management unit, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapBiggest Tech Selling in a Decad

  • Russia, NATO to meet amid Ukraine crisis; Xi'an COVID lockdown; Prince Andrew assault hearing begins

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita breaks down several of the leading international headlines, including NATO meeting with Russia to address the Ukraine crisis, the Chinese government imposing a strict COVID lockdown for the city of Xi'an ahead of the Winter Olympics, and how the hearing over sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew is set to begin today.

  • China reports major drop in virus cases in locked-down Xi'an

    China on Wednesday reported a major drop in COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xi’an, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks that has sharply disrupted the lives of its 13 million residents. The National Health Commission announced just 35 new cases in Xi’an, home to the famed Terracotta Warriors statues along with major industries, down from 95 the day before. Health officials said they have basically achieved the goal of halting community transmission because the new cases were among people already quarantined.

  • China: Infections plummet in Xi'an after lockdown

    China reported a drop in COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in the city of Xi'an after a strict lockdown. The National Health Commission said the cases went from 95 on Tuesday to 35 on Wednesday, with only those already in quarantine making up the new infections, The Associated Press reported. Xi'an has seen more than 1,600 cases in the latest surge with infections, at one point topping more than 100 in a day.The government implemented a strict...

  • Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

    Swiss-based container group MSC has overtaken Denmark's Maersk as the world's biggest shipper, the company said, confirming data from intelligence provider Alphaliner. After taking delivery of several ships last year, MSC or Mediterranean Shipping Company has capacity to move the equivalent of 4,284 million twenty-foot containers, Alphaliner said. Both companies, which according to Alphaliner hold markets share of around 17%, said size was not the objective.

  • Cryptocurrency crime in 2021 hits all-time high in value - Chainalysis

    Cryptocurrency-linked crime surged to a record high last year in terms of value, with illegal addresses receiving $14 billion in digital currencies, up 79% from $7.8 billion in 2020, according to a blog from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Thursday. As of early 2022, Chainalysis said illicit addresses already hold over $10 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, with the majority of this held by wallets associated with crypto theft. That said, illicit activities' share of total crypto transaction volume remained low at just 0.15% in 2021.

  • U.S. Futures Whipsaw Amid Fed Shock; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Turbulence gripped global markets, sending equities tumbling and sovereign yields soaring, as the Federal Reserve’s latest policy tilt threatened to take away the oxygen of liquidity and low borrowing costs quicker than expected.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets Wrap

  • Google hit with 150 million euro French fine for cookie breaches

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had fined Alphabet's Google a record 150 million euros ($169 million) for making it difficult for internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. Meta Platforms' Facebook was also fined 60 million euros for the same reason, the CNIL said. "The CNIL has found that the facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com websites do not allow to refuse cookies as easily as it is to accept them", the watchdog said in a statement, also citing Google's video-streaming platform.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • Google boosted base pay for 4 top execs to $1 million and handed them up to $34 million in stock, weeks after refusing to raise wages to meet inflation

    All four will also "participate in a maximum $2,000,000 annual bonus program," according to SEC filings.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., h

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • 4 Solid Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Demand

    Growing demand for microchip stocks is helping the semiconductor industry which is likely to benefit stocks like stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.