Shimao Defaults on Trust Loan, R&F Bonds Sink: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China Credit Trust Co. said a unit of developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. has defaulted on a trust product with 645 million yuan ($101 million) of overdue payment, according to a notice sent to investors seen by Bloomberg.

China Credit Trust demanded early repayment on the product after the developer failed to meet installment requirements, according to the notice. Shimao dollar bonds fell at least 10 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, Guangzhou R&F Properties Co.’s bonds slumped after the developer warned it’s struggling to find sufficient funds to partially repay a note maturing next week. R&F said cash earmarked for a partial repayment offer may be materially less than the expected $300 million because of delays to some planned asset sales. “The Group is continuing to take active measures to shore up its liquidity position,” it said in an exchange filing.

R&F’s 5.875% dollar note due 2023 fell 7.9 cents to 28.7 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, set for its largest drop in five weeks.

Shimao unit defaults on trust loan (4:24 p.m. HK)

Shimao is a guarantor of the trust product, which was originally due in less than three months, according to the notice.

China Credit Trust and Shimao did not immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for comment.

Developers’ dollar bonds drop (3:22 p.m. HK)

Chinese junk-rated dollar bonds fell 1-2 cents on the dollar on Thursday, with developers continuing to lead this week’s declines, according to credit traders.

Yuzhou Group Holding Co.’s bonds fell further, following REDD’s report that the developer has held talks with advisers about a possible debt swap and a deal of as much as 1.06 billion yuan to sell a property management business.

Property tax trials may be delayed, analysts predict (1:30 p.m. HK)

Analysts expect the government will hold off on expanding trials of a property tax. “Now may not be an appropriate time to launch the trials as the economy and the real-estate market are both under pressure,” said Liu Jianwen, a Peking University professor who is also the legal adviser to the Finance Ministry and legislative adviser to the standing committee of the National People’s Congress.

Huarong shares extend drop (11:52 a.m. HK)

Huarong shares sink as much as 25%, extending Wednesday’s 50% tumble to a record low after trading resumed for the first time in nine months.

R&F dollar bonds slump (10:59 a.m. HK)

The fresh worry following Guangzhou R&F’s statement Wednesday follows the company’s emergence last month as among the builders attempting to avoid bond default.

Its Easy Tactic unit proposed a six-month extension of the $725 million note maturing Jan. 13 and repayment options including holders getting 83 cents on the dollar. It subsequently said it planned to put about $300 million in escrow to help fund the bond repurchase through its tender offer, before saying Wednesday the amount could be “materially less.”

Zhenro granted credit line from Bank of China (7:41 a.m. HK)

A unit of Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. was recently granted a credit line of 9.14 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) by Bank of China Ltd., according to an exchange filing. Credit lines from China’s four largest lenders total almost 24 billion yuan, which Zhenro said shows full confidence in its solvency.

Shimao consolidates regional businesses (9:44 p.m. HK)

Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. is consolidating its regional investment departments as part of a corporate restructuring plan, The Paper reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo from the builder. It’s unclear how many jobs will be affected by the plan, which also involves closing a local office.

