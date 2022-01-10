Shimao Jumps By Record on Report of Asset Sale Discussions

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares jumped the most on record after REDD reported that it’s in talks with a bigger rival on asset disposals.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s stock closed 19% higher in Hong Kong on Monday, while subsidiary Shanghai Shimao Co. surged by the 10% daily limit in Shanghai. Shimao’s dollar bonds also climbed.

The moves followed REDD’s report that China Vanke Co. is in talks to acquire assets from Shimao, citing an unidentified source close to the latter. Investor relations officials at both companies said they have no update when reached by Bloomberg.

Shimao, a bellwether for financial contagion in China’s property industry, is the latest developer to come under pressure to pay its debt. Long considered one of the healthier builders, Shimao Group had until recently appeared largely unscathed even as junk-rated rivals including China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. defaulted.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Shimao Group Holdings’ long-term rating to B- from B+ as it sees liquidity deteriorating “further,” according to a statement after market close on Monday. Shimao will need to “expedite sales and asset disposals” to properly manage its debt maturities, S&P said.

Separately, the builder has commissioned agents in Hong Kong to speed up the disposal of its assets amid a missed loan payment, Caixin reported on Sunday. The company is seeking buyers such as funds and international investors mainly for its commercial properties including those owned by its Hong Kong-listed real estate unit, according to Caixin.

(Adds S&P ratings cut in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.Y. Hits Record Cases; U.S. Infections Double: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New York reported a record 90,132 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the state passed 4 million total infections since the start of the pandemic. U.S. daily infections almost doubled over the last week, with hospitalizations rising rapidly and fatalities trending upward.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexand

  • Stocks sag as U.S. yields climb higher

    Stock markets struggled on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields reached a new two-year high and investors fretted about the prospect of rising interest rates and a surge in COVID-19 infections. Technology stocks, which have soared the past two years thanks in part to very low interest rates, led the falls while investors bought into lower-valued energy and financial shares. This week is a busy one, with U.S. inflation data due that could all but confirm a U.S. rate rise is coming in March and corporate earnings kicking off.

  • Shimao puts residential projects on sale as China property woes deepen

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shimao has put all its projects on sale, local media reported, as Chinese property developers face mounting pressure to negotiate with their creditors to ease a liquidity squeeze in the sector that is threatening to push more firms into default. China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted developer, is seeking a six-month delay in the redemption and coupon payments of a 4.5 billion yuan ($157 million) bond in a meeting with bond holders. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments.

  • Analysis-Argentina's strategy toward IMF deal hits a wall of doubt

    Argentina's insistence on its deficit spending plan is putting it on a fresh collision course with the International Monetary Fund, though analysts predict the country will be forced to change tack and clinch a deal to avoid a bigger crisis. The Argentine government and the IMF have been locked in talks for more than a year. Argentina is trying to avoid a default with the IMF as $19 billion in payments loom this year, part of a $45 billion debt that needs to be refinanced to help restore the South American nation's credibility with markets.

  • EdTech Firm Fires 60,000 in Worst Cuts Since China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. fired tens of thousands of employees, the biggest layoffs disclosed since China embarked on a wide-ranging crackdown on private enterprises more than a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in

  • What Does 2022 Have in Store for Property Taxes?

    It also means having to deal with peripheral costs, like maintenance, repairs, insurance, and property taxes. To understand why property tax increases may be in store for a lot of people this year, it's important to know how they're calculated. Property taxes are the product of a home's assessed value (which is basically what it's likely to sell for) multiplied by its local tax rate.

  • Europe Fears Economic Hit If Russia Is Sanctioned Heavily

    (Bloomberg) -- Concern among some big European nations about economic fallout raises the risk of a split with the U.S. on how strongly to hit Russia with fresh sanctions if it invades Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Om

  • China Evergrande moves headquarters from Shenzhen to Guangzhou -report

    Cash-strapped property firm China Evergrande Group has left what has been its headquarters in the city of Shenzhen and relocated to nearby Guangzhou, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Security personnel, accompanied by security vehicles, kept watch, and several of them said that the company had left the building last month. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Why Kentucky could learn true tax reform from Indiana and North Carolina |Opinion

    Some of our competitor states take more deliberative approaches that offer Kentucky policymakers sound tax-cutting strategies to consider.

  • U.K. Grocers’ Stock Outperformance Faces Inflation Test

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. grocers’ stock outperformance of the past year may soon be tested. As supermarket chains including Tesco Plc, J Sainsbury Plc and Marks & Spencer Group Plc release sales updates this week, inflation will be the “immediate talking point,” according to Shore Capital, with earnings expectations determined by how well companies have managed cost pressures. The sector got a boost in 2021 from private equity interest, along with profit upgrades at Tesco and M&S. Most Read from Bloo

  • Oil Swings as Easing Supply Issues Wrestle With Strong Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated after recording the biggest weekly gain in a month as supplies returned in Kazakhstan while production in Libya remained volatile.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseBrent crude r

  • Apple will reportedly unveil an iPhone SE with 5G this spring

    Apple will reportedly use a spring event to unveil an iPhone SE with 5G.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • Our Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The oil industry is coming off one of its best years in quite some time. Oil prices rebounded sharply as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and producers maintained a tight lid on supply. With this backdrop, we asked some of our Fool.com contributors for their favorite oil stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.