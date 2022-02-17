Shimao Seeks Repayment Extension; Zhenro Rout: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. is seeking to extend repayment on about 6 billion yuan ($947 million) of high-yield trust products over three years, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s a reminder of mounting stress in China’s troubled property industry, which the firm appeared to have largely skirted until recently.

As transparency worries resurface among developers, stock and bonds of Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. have tumbled on concerns that it may not proceed with a planned redemption of its $200 million perpetual note. The bond has dropped to as little as 23 cents on the dollar from 93 cents a week ago.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developers gained 1.2% Wednesday after two days of sizable declines, but Chinese high-yield dollar bonds erased their advance by mid-afternoon, credit traders said.

Zhenro Rout Shows Concern About Developers (8:45 a.m. HK)

Investor confidence in Zhenro has been shaken by concerns that it may not proceed with the planned perpetual-bond redemption, sparking a selloff in its stock and bonds.

About $1.5 billion has been wiped from Zhenro’s Hong Kong-traded shares in the past week, and its credit ratings have been slashed amid questions over its ability to raise cash.

Shimao Seeks Repayment Extension on $947 Million in Trusts (6:11 p.m. HK)

Shimao is seeking to extend repayment on about 6 billion yuan of high-yield trust products over three years, according to people familiar with the matter. Shimao told investors Wednesday that it has about 1.3 billion yuan of these short-term investments due this month and 4.7 billion yuan maturing between April and August, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The developer proposes to repay 25% of the principal in 2022, 35% next year and the rest in 2024, the people said. The products were issued through Citic Trust Co., the nation’s largest trust firm.

Builders Sell More Onshore Bonds to Fund Construction (12:32 p.m. HK)

Chinese developers are increasing sales of onshore bonds to fund project construction, a sign that loosened government policy is helping to ease the sector’s liquidity crunch.

China Vanke Co., the country’s second-largest builder by contracted sales last year, on Wednesday was set to complete its second three-year, 3 billion yuan bond of 2022 in the domestic interbank market. Proceeds of both notes will go toward building projects, according to bond issuance documents.

China Developers’ Auditor Change Flags Governance Risk, S&P Says (12:21 p.m. HK)

The recent resignations of auditors from three Chinese developers suggest transparency issues persist in this sector, said S&P Global Ratings.

Changing accounting firms just ahead of year-end results raises questions about the quality of governance, the ratings provider wrote in a report. It added that more developers may face this problem as auditors push back on opaque practices such as the use of off-balance sheet debt.

