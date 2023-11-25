Shine on Chillicothe featured on the 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail

CHILLICOTHE -- The Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that the local annual holiday light display, Shine On Chillicothe, is one of the featured displays on the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

“There is so much to see and do in Ohio during the holidays, and the light displays across the state make the Christmas season even more magical,” said Governor DeWine in a news release. “The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is truly unique, and the stops are great destinations to spend time with family and experience the heart of Ohio's communities."

This year’s Shine On Chillicothe features a variety of new exhibits that will be perfect for capturing those special memories with your family and friends. The light display continues to grow each year and this year is no exception.

“The holidays are about coming together to celebrate, and it’s great that we get to do that in a way with destinations from all across the state coming together for the trail to celebrate the holidays,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development which oversees TourismOhio. “We have destinations that have been on the trail since it started, and others are featured for the first time this year. It’s a wonderful tradition to be a part of.”

Along with the dazzling new stops featured on the trail, there are many destinations that have made themselves holiday traditions in the hearts of Ohioans. This is the second year that Shine On Chillicothe has been a part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail. With 70 stops along the self-guided trail, this season’s Holiday Lights Trail is the largest yet.

“Shine On Chillicothe is a beautiful display of community pride that we can share with our visitors,” stated Melody Young, Executive Director of the Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It gives them a sense of the pride that we take in our community and adds to their experience as they explore Chillicothe and Ross County.”

Shine On Chillicothe is open nightly from now until the end of the year. For more information, please visit shineonchillicothe.org.

The 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is available for print or download online at Ohio, The Heart of it All’s Holidays in Ohio landing page.

The Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes Ross County as a destination to encourage travelers to visit.

Operating within Ohio's Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Shine on Chillicothe featured on the 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail