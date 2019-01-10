Should Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 4.4%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Shine should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Shine fare?

The company currently pays out 29% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 30% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 5.7%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to A$0.12.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Shine as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Shine produces a yield of 4.4%, which is high for Consumer Services stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If Shine is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three key aspects you should further examine:

