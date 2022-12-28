Shine Justice (ASX:SHJ) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Shine Justice's (ASX:SHJ) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Shine Justice is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$50m ÷ (AU$613m - AU$139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Shine Justice has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Services industry average of 5.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shine Justice compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Shine Justice.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Shine Justice Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 48% more capital into its operations. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Shine Justice has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Shine Justice has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 77% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Shine Justice does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

