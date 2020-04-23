What Is Shine Justice's (ASX:SHJ) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Shine Justice (ASX:SHJ) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 30% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 14% over a quarter. The full year gain of 15% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Shine Justice's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.92 that sentiment around Shine Justice isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.9) for companies in the consumer services industry is higher than Shine Justice's P/E.

Shine Justice's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Shine Justice's 52% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 5.7%. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 4.4% per year over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Shine Justice's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Shine Justice has net debt worth 17% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Shine Justice's P/E Ratio

Shine Justice has a P/E of 6.9. That's below the average in the AU market, which is 14.1. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can take a closer look at the fundamentals, here. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Shine Justice's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.3 to 6.9 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.