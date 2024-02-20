Shinedown announced as headliner for Musikfest 2024

Feb. 20—BETHLEHEM — ArtsQuest announces the fourth Musikfest headliner for 2024 — Shinedown, to rock the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Saturday, August 3.

This latest headliner is presented with media partner, 95.1 WZZO. Ticket access begins today, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. for the general public at Musikfest.org.

Ticket prices range from $55 to $143 (standing room only pit section). Steel Terrace tickets are $259 which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a covered tent.

On August 3, the gates to Wind Creek Steel Stage open at 6:00 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Multi-platinum band Shinedown cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 6.5 billion global streams, a record-breaking 20 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for every album, 10 million albums sold worldwide and major media acclaim.

Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock 'n' roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics and melodic sensibility, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out arena tours and festival headlining sets propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith's voice.

Shinedown's current lineup consists of Brent Smith on vocals, Zach Myers on guitar, Eric Bass on bass & production, and Barry Kerch on drums.

Shinedown has released numerous albums over the years, including their most recent, "Planet Zero" in 2022. The group is best known for hits like "Second Chance", "Miracle" and finally "Simple Man". Their music spans 21 years and over ten albums.

Now in summer 2024, they're heading to the 41st annual Musikfest in Bethlehem. The festival is scheduled for August 2 through August 11 with entertainment day and night throughout the city.