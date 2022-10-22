Shinfield: 5G phone mast plan submitted for village

CK Hutchison Networks said the mast was vital to support 4G and 5G services

A telecoms firm has submitted plans to put up a 20m (66ft) tall phone mast in a Berkshire village.

CK Hutchison Networks wants to put the mast on land off Church Lane in Shinfield.

The proposals for the mast, submitted to Wokingham Borough Council, include several cabinets built underneath it to house equipment and a GPS system.

West Berkshire Council (WBC) recently rejected plans for three new 5G masts in Newbury and Purley.

CK Hutchison Networks said the height of the new mast was "essential" to ensure 4G and new 5G technologies were provided in the area.

Ten other sites were assessed nearby but discounted for reasons including being too near to overhead power lines, difficult access and too near a Listed Building, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The proposal is set to be considered by Wokingham Borough Council's planning committee, which has 56 days from receiving the planning application to decide whether to approve or refuse it.

